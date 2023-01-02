GAME INDUSTRY’S SALES TOPS KRW 20 TN News Today 입력 2023.01.02 (15:11) 수정 2023.01.02 (17:15)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The sales of the domestic game industry has topped 20 trillion won for the first time. The Korea Creative Content Agency released a game industry white paper Monday and announced that the industry’s sales grew 11.2 percent year on year to over 20.9 trillion won in 2022. The Korean game industry’s exports also jumped 5.8 percent to surpass 8.67 billion U.S. dollars.

GAME INDUSTRY’S SALES TOPS KRW 20 TN

입력 2023-01-02 15:11:30 수정 2023-01-02 17:15:09 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The sales of the domestic game industry has topped 20 trillion won for the first time. The Korea Creative Content Agency released a game industry white paper Monday and announced that the industry’s sales grew 11.2 percent year on year to over 20.9 trillion won in 2022. The Korean game industry’s exports also jumped 5.8 percent to surpass 8.67 billion U.S. dollars.