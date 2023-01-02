기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The sales of the domestic game industry has topped 20 trillion won for the first time. The Korea Creative Content Agency released a game industry white paper Monday and announced that the industry’s sales grew 11.2 percent year on year to over 20.9 trillion won in 2022. The Korean game industry’s exports also jumped 5.8 percent to surpass 8.67 billion U.S. dollars.
The sales of the domestic game industry has topped 20 trillion won for the first time. The Korea Creative Content Agency released a game industry white paper Monday and announced that the industry’s sales grew 11.2 percent year on year to over 20.9 trillion won in 2022. The Korean game industry’s exports also jumped 5.8 percent to surpass 8.67 billion U.S. dollars.
- GAME INDUSTRY’S SALES TOPS KRW 20 TN
-
- 입력 2023-01-02 15:11:30
- 수정2023-01-02 17:15:09
[Anchor Lead]
The sales of the domestic game industry has topped 20 trillion won for the first time. The Korea Creative Content Agency released a game industry white paper Monday and announced that the industry’s sales grew 11.2 percent year on year to over 20.9 trillion won in 2022. The Korean game industry’s exports also jumped 5.8 percent to surpass 8.67 billion U.S. dollars.
The sales of the domestic game industry has topped 20 trillion won for the first time. The Korea Creative Content Agency released a game industry white paper Monday and announced that the industry’s sales grew 11.2 percent year on year to over 20.9 trillion won in 2022. The Korean game industry’s exports also jumped 5.8 percent to surpass 8.67 billion U.S. dollars.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
- KBS의 기사 모음