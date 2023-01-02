K-CONTENTS TO WATCH IN 2023 News Today 입력 2023.01.02 (15:11) 수정 2023.01.02 (17:15)

[Anchor Lead]



We shared moments of happiness and even shed some tears watching K-content which added a dose of happiness to our lives. Let's look at some of the accomplishments of K-content which put the whole world in shock last year, and see what other works are lined up this year.



[Pkg]



The so-called fourth general idol groups will follow the footsteps of BTS and Black Pink to lead the K-pop wave in the new year. The most noticeable is Stray Kids who are hugely popular overseas. Last year, the eight-member boy band set an unprecedented record by debuting at the top of the Billboard 200 chart and then repeating the same feat with their next album. Stray Kids are the only Korean artists other than BTS to top the list with two or more albums in one year.



[Soundbite] Seung-min(Stray Kids member) : "We produce every element of the album ourselves. By doing so, we try to be close to our foreign fans and build a bond with them even though we speak different languages."



Foreign media outlets are also touting the boy band's growth potential and watching their activities closely.



[Soundbite] Chang-bin(Stray Kids member) : "I hope our songs can become the music that first comes to mind when one needs the power of music."



Also leading the new generation of K-pop idols is New Jeans, a new girl group storming through the existing idol artists. Korean dramas are also getting much attention, starting with the second season of Squid Game. Although Squid Game 2 is scheduled to be aired in 2024, foreign media have already cited the Korean blockbuster drama as the most anticipated show. Its star Lee Jung-jae has already made a name for himself in the world stage by becoming the first Asian actor to win an Emmy. His career in Hollywood is to take off now that he has landed a lead role in the new Star Wars series. Since Korean-made cultural contents flourish on Netflix and other streaming platforms, other entertainment and documentary programs produced in Korea could also win much attention.



[Soundbite] Prof. Lee Taek-gwang(Kyunghee Univ.) : "Korea used to import shows from abroad and remake them, but now it's the opposite. Korean shows are being remade and creating wealth."



Director Park Chan-wook's "Decision to Leave" may repeat the glories of "Parasite" as it was nominated for both the Academy and Golden Globe Awards.

