NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2023.01.03 (15:00) 수정 2023.01.03 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Regarding the recent expressway tunnel fire that claimed five lives and injured some 40 others, the Financial Services Commission and the Financial Supervisory Service said they will set up compensation centers so victims can swiftly receive insurance claims. The centers will open at relevant life and damage insurance associations where victims' insurance policies will first be verified. One official promised all-out effort to minimize inconvenience in the payout process for those affected by the fire.

According to the agriculture ministry, South Korea's agro and fishery exports last year recorded 12 billion dollars, up 5.3% on-year. By product, the instant noodle ramyeon accounted for the largest portion for a single item at 765 million dollars, posting on-year growth of 13.5%. Shipments of processed rice foods also jumped more than 10% to 180 million dollars, which the ministry attributed to the popularity of instant rice and the Korean snack dish Tteokbokki or stir-fried spicy rice cakes in the US and Europe.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2023-01-03 15:00:44 수정 2023-01-03 16:45:04 News Today

