N. KOREA BOASTS MISSILES, MOBILE LAUNCHERS News Today 입력 2023.01.03 (15:00) 수정 2023.01.03 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea unveiled pictures of its leader Kim Jong-un inspecting dozens of intermediate-range ballistic missiles and mobile launchers. His daughter Kim Ju-ae was once again seen accompanying him at the site. What's his motive behind publicly bringing out his daughter? We take a look.



[Pkg]



Walking arm in arm, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his daughter, Ju-ae, are seen looking around the arsenal filled with missiles. The black ones with a yellow tip appear to be the intermediate-range ballistic missile “Hwasong-12,” whose launches were disclosed by North Korea multiple times. Warheads are kept in a separate place. The Kims also inspected some ten mobile launchers. Each launcher is loaded with two new short-range ballistic missiles named the “KN-23.” This is the key part of the North’s missile capacity targeting South Korea. The exact time and place of the photos were not revealed. But this move seems to be related to the North Korean leader’s remarks on mass-production of tactical nuclear weapons and an exponential increase in nuclear warheads at a recent year-end plenum. By accompanying his daughter, it can be said that Kim is aiming to boost internal unity and promote the regime’s pursuit of nuclear and missile weapons as preserving the safety of the next generation. The North’s state media outlets encouraged the North Korean people to handle a tougher fight in the new year.



[Soundbite] Cho Joong-hoon(Unification Ministry Spokesperson) : "Internally, the move focuses on consolidating regime unity and the idolization of Kim Jong-un. Externally, it intends to fuel hatred against the U.S. and S. Korea."



Regarding North Korea’s nuclear threat, President Yoon Suk-yeol said in a recent interview that South Korea is discussing the concept of joint nuclear planning and exercises with the U.S. for more effective extended deterrence. Yoon said it is about South Korea’s active participation in the U.S.‘ nuclear strategy and operation planning as well as actual joint training. He added that the U.S has given a positive response. There are also discussions on operating U.S. strategic bombers on the Korean Peninsula with the assistance of South Korean fighter jets.

