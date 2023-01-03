SOLID-FUEL SPACE ROCKET TEST SUCCESSFUL News Today 입력 2023.01.03 (15:00) 수정 2023.01.03 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A video showing the test firing of a solid-fuel space launch vehicle on Dec 30th, which shocked the public with its sudden launch, has been unveiled. The Defense ministry said they'll consider ways to notify the public of any launches immediately from now on to prevent confusion.



[Pkg]



Darkness falls onto the sea where a launch pad has been installed. After a flash of light, a space launch vehicle powered by solid fuel starts emitting white smoke and soars into the sky. It's headed for space. The cover for protecting the satellite after separation in space reads clearly, "Republic of Korea." After two rounds of propellant stage separation, the satellite positions itself and the dummy is finally separated when Earth comes into view. From propellant combustion to payload separation, the entire process of the second test launch went as planned.



[Soundbite] Jeon Ha-kyu(Defense Ministry Spokesperson) : "We tested a solid-fuel space launch vehicle on Dec. 30 to bolster our defense capabilities in space-based reconnaissance and surveillance."



The solid-fuel space rocket consists of four propellants. The first three stages are powered by solid fuel, while the fourth is powered by liquid fuel. The latest test involved the second, third and fourth stages. All of them were burned as planned. This indicates progress from the first test flight last March, when only the second stage combustion was tested. An official from the Agency for Defense Development says significant progress has been achieved. The goal is to put a 500kg small radar satellite into a 500km orbit by 2025. It's the first time the military test-launched a weapon or a space launch vehicle at night. Regarding the confusion that the test flight had caused, the military said it did not expect so many members of the public to eyewitness the launch, adding that doing it at night was inevitable due to weather conditions and safety issues. The ministry has promised to consider ways to notify the public of any launches immediately from now on to prevent confusion.

SOLID-FUEL SPACE ROCKET TEST SUCCESSFUL

입력 2023-01-03 15:00:44 수정 2023-01-03 16:45:04

