기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

S. KOREA FALLS TO 34TH IN INTERNET SPEED
입력 2023.01.03 (15:00) 수정 2023.01.03 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

According to the global broadband speed testing test Speedtest, South Korea ranked 34th in the average Internet download speed as of November with a speed of 171.12 megabits per second. This is a sharp plunge from ranking 2nd in 2019, 4th in 2020 and 7th in 2021. Local industry experts say Korea used the lower quality Hybrid Fiber Coaxial in building its high-speed Internet network early on, while other developing countries resorted to fiber optic cables which support faster speed.
  • S. KOREA FALLS TO 34TH IN INTERNET SPEED
    • 입력 2023-01-03 15:00:44
    • 수정2023-01-03 16:45:04
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

According to the global broadband speed testing test Speedtest, South Korea ranked 34th in the average Internet download speed as of November with a speed of 171.12 megabits per second. This is a sharp plunge from ranking 2nd in 2019, 4th in 2020 and 7th in 2021. Local industry experts say Korea used the lower quality Hybrid Fiber Coaxial in building its high-speed Internet network early on, while other developing countries resorted to fiber optic cables which support faster speed.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!