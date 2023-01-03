S. KOREA FALLS TO 34TH IN INTERNET SPEED News Today 입력 2023.01.03 (15:00) 수정 2023.01.03 (16:45)

According to the global broadband speed testing test Speedtest, South Korea ranked 34th in the average Internet download speed as of November with a speed of 171.12 megabits per second. This is a sharp plunge from ranking 2nd in 2019, 4th in 2020 and 7th in 2021. Local industry experts say Korea used the lower quality Hybrid Fiber Coaxial in building its high-speed Internet network early on, while other developing countries resorted to fiber optic cables which support faster speed.

