SEOUL CHOSEN AS NO.1 BY JAPANESE TRAVELERS News Today 입력 2023.01.03 (15:00) 수정 2023.01.03 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



It seems difficult for South Korea and Japan to improve diplomatic relations in 2023 as well due to various ongoing historical disputes and issues. However, K-content including K-Pop and K-drama is making its presence clear day by day in Japan, and Seoul was recent chosen as the top destination for Japanese travelers in the year-end and new year trip survey.



[Pkg]



NHK’s Red and White Year-end Song Festival. It is considered a dream stage for Japanese artists. Korean girl groups, including Ive, Twice and Le Sserafim, made an appearance on this coveted show.



[Soundbite] (Japanese viewer) : "The fact that they are Korean idol groups is enough to grab my attention."



A large iconic record shop in Shibuya, Tokyo. One entire floor here is dedicated to K-pop music. Last year, Japan was the largest consumer of Korean music albums.



[Soundbite] (K-POP fans) : "(They are great at dancing and singing.) I also refer to their make-up."



Beyond K-pop, Korean TV dramas always rank within the top ten chart in terms of streaming service views. Even middle aged Japanese men are fascinated by Korean productions. Starting with the 2003 hit series “Winter Sonata,” the Korean cultural wave is continuing to evolve and broaden the horizon across the pop culture sector.



[Soundbite] Prof. Souichi Tsukamoto(Oberlin Univ.) : "While 'Winter Sonata' made viewers nostalgic, the current Korean pop culture products are considered sophisticated and trend setting."



With the recent easing of anti-virus rules, travel restrictions between South Korea and Japan have been lifted and the popularity of Korean culture has reached its peak. As a result, Seoul was chosen as the top destination for Japanese travelers in the year-end and new year trip survey, a feat claimed for the first time in 11 years. It seems the two countries will unlikely improve diplomatic relations due to issues stemming from Japan’s colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula and the historical disputes. But in the post-COVID era, resumed civilian-level exchanges are expected to help improve bilateral ties.

