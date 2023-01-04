VIETNAM GIVES KOREA’S LARGEST TRADE SURPLUS News Today 입력 2023.01.04 (15:13) 수정 2023.01.04 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Vietnam has become Korea's largest trade surplus generator for the first time. The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Energy reported today that Korea's export and import to Vietnam in 2022 amounted respectively to 60.98 billion and 26.72 billion dollars, recording a trade surplus of 34.25 billion dollars. This is the largest trade surplus recorded for Korea last year and the first time that Vietnam rose to the status of Korea's largest trade surplus-generating nation.

Vietnam has become Korea's largest trade surplus generator for the first time. The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Energy reported today that Korea's export and import to Vietnam in 2022 amounted respectively to 60.98 billion and 26.72 billion dollars, recording a trade surplus of 34.25 billion dollars. This is the largest trade surplus recorded for Korea last year and the first time that Vietnam rose to the status of Korea's largest trade surplus-generating nation.