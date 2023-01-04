기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

VIETNAM GIVES KOREA’S LARGEST TRADE SURPLUS
입력 2023.01.04 (15:13) 수정 2023.01.04 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Vietnam has become Korea's largest trade surplus generator for the first time. The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Energy reported today that Korea's export and import to Vietnam in 2022 amounted respectively to 60.98 billion and 26.72 billion dollars, recording a trade surplus of 34.25 billion dollars. This is the largest trade surplus recorded for Korea last year and the first time that Vietnam rose to the status of Korea's largest trade surplus-generating nation.
  • VIETNAM GIVES KOREA’S LARGEST TRADE SURPLUS
    • 입력 2023-01-04 15:13:39
    • 수정2023-01-04 16:45:07
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Vietnam has become Korea's largest trade surplus generator for the first time. The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Energy reported today that Korea's export and import to Vietnam in 2022 amounted respectively to 60.98 billion and 26.72 billion dollars, recording a trade surplus of 34.25 billion dollars. This is the largest trade surplus recorded for Korea last year and the first time that Vietnam rose to the status of Korea's largest trade surplus-generating nation.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!