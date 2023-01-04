SEOUL METRO BLOCKS DISABILITY RIGHTS GROUP News Today 입력 2023.01.04 (15:13) 수정 2023.01.04 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination held a protest for the second straight day at Seoul's subway line number four. The Seoul metro mobilized police to block them from boarding on the train, and controversy is brewing over whether Seoul Metro's response was excessive or justifiable.



[Pkg]



Members of an advocacy group for people with disabilities board the subway during morning rush hour. They play songs and deliver speeches using a microphone.



[Soundbite] "People with disabilities have the right to move, get education and work."



On their second straight day of protest, the Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination held an ambush publicity campaign. They boarded a subway train at Sungshin Women's University Station on Line Number Four and got off at Dongdaemun History and Culture Park Station. From there, they tried to get on the train again but were blocked by police and Seoul Metro officials which led to a near six-hour standoff. A similar situation unfolded at Samgakji Station.



[Soundbite] "We are banning any acts of sabotage that don't comply with orders."



Seoul metro said that subway protests violate the Railroad Safety Act and the criminal code. They can therefore order protesters to leave or block them from boarding the train. Is this measure legitimate? Legal experts are split. Noting passenger inconvenience, some experts say protesters can be prevented from entering the train and that actions prohibited by law can be sanctioned. But others voice concerns over possible infringement of the freedom to assembly and protest guaranteed under the constitution. The advocacy group earlier promised to board the train within 5 minutes, in accordance with a court-mediated proposal. In light of this fact, some pointed out that Seoul Metro's move to block their boarding altogether may have been too excessive.



[Soundbite] Moon Cheol-gi(Advisory attorney for KBS) : "I believe a harmonious interpretation of the constitution guaranteeing the right of assembly and the Railroad Safety Act is necessary. A complete blockade is considered an excessive measure under the principle of minimal violation of basic rights."



As the advocacy group plans to continue the subway protests every single day except for holidays throughout this year, confrontation with Seoul Metro is expected to continue for the time being.

SEOUL METRO BLOCKS DISABILITY RIGHTS GROUP

입력 2023-01-04 15:13:39 수정 2023-01-04 16:45:07 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination held a protest for the second straight day at Seoul's subway line number four. The Seoul metro mobilized police to block them from boarding on the train, and controversy is brewing over whether Seoul Metro's response was excessive or justifiable.



[Pkg]



Members of an advocacy group for people with disabilities board the subway during morning rush hour. They play songs and deliver speeches using a microphone.



[Soundbite] "People with disabilities have the right to move, get education and work."



On their second straight day of protest, the Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination held an ambush publicity campaign. They boarded a subway train at Sungshin Women's University Station on Line Number Four and got off at Dongdaemun History and Culture Park Station. From there, they tried to get on the train again but were blocked by police and Seoul Metro officials which led to a near six-hour standoff. A similar situation unfolded at Samgakji Station.



[Soundbite] "We are banning any acts of sabotage that don't comply with orders."



Seoul metro said that subway protests violate the Railroad Safety Act and the criminal code. They can therefore order protesters to leave or block them from boarding the train. Is this measure legitimate? Legal experts are split. Noting passenger inconvenience, some experts say protesters can be prevented from entering the train and that actions prohibited by law can be sanctioned. But others voice concerns over possible infringement of the freedom to assembly and protest guaranteed under the constitution. The advocacy group earlier promised to board the train within 5 minutes, in accordance with a court-mediated proposal. In light of this fact, some pointed out that Seoul Metro's move to block their boarding altogether may have been too excessive.



[Soundbite] Moon Cheol-gi(Advisory attorney for KBS) : "I believe a harmonious interpretation of the constitution guaranteeing the right of assembly and the Railroad Safety Act is necessary. A complete blockade is considered an excessive measure under the principle of minimal violation of basic rights."



As the advocacy group plans to continue the subway protests every single day except for holidays throughout this year, confrontation with Seoul Metro is expected to continue for the time being.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

