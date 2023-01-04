ANCIENT NATURAL SITES RECREATED WITH AR News Today 입력 2023.01.04 (15:13) 수정 2023.01.04 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



There's now a way to meet natural monuments that have high preservation value through cutting-edge technology such as augmented reality. Visitors can even explore the Yongcheon Cave in Jeju Island which is a natural monument and an off-limit site to the general public. Let's go visit the Natural Heritage Center and take a glimpse of Korea's natural beauty.



[Pkg]



Going back in time tens of thousands of years to the period of volcanic eruptions. The exhibition hall suddenly transforms into a cave. This is an interactive venue where one can experience visiting Yongcheon Cave on Jeju Island which is a natural monument and an off-limit site to the general public. Ten projectors deliver vivid images created from a three dimensional scan of the actual cave. Speakers generate cave echoes, and help create a realistic atmosphere. Stalactites hanging from the ceiling and a cave lake where Unified Silla dynasty relics were found have been reenacted through augmented reality and are the highlights of the show. Visitors really feel like they are inside the cave.



[Soundbite] Kim Soo-ho(3rd grade, Elementary school) : "The 3D was really fun. The sound of water and echoes were so authentic."



Another natural reserve known for its stunning landscape. Hallasan Mountain and the Seongsan ilchulbong or Sunrise Peak on Jejudo Island have come to life through an image of the sites shot in a full 360 degree angle. Spectators feel the exhilaration of climbing to the peak.



[Soundbite] Nam Yeong-bok, Lee Soo-mi(Daejeon resident) : "We want to come back again. Being here has the effect of visiting Hallasan Mountain. It's therapeutic."



Precious natural monuments, rare endangered animals and extinct species such as dinosaurs and mammoth have also come to life through cutting-edge imaging technology.



[Soundbite] Min Hong-gi(Natural Heritage Center) : "As technologies advance, we can reach the stage where enjoying the heritage sites is possible while preserving their original shape."



The Natural Heritage Center plans to have such panoramic pictures capture all eleven naturally protected areas nationwide and also increase related exhibition halls for the public to better appreciate the country's natural heritage.

ANCIENT NATURAL SITES RECREATED WITH AR

입력 2023-01-04 15:13:39 수정 2023-01-04 16:45:07 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



There's now a way to meet natural monuments that have high preservation value through cutting-edge technology such as augmented reality. Visitors can even explore the Yongcheon Cave in Jeju Island which is a natural monument and an off-limit site to the general public. Let's go visit the Natural Heritage Center and take a glimpse of Korea's natural beauty.



[Pkg]



Going back in time tens of thousands of years to the period of volcanic eruptions. The exhibition hall suddenly transforms into a cave. This is an interactive venue where one can experience visiting Yongcheon Cave on Jeju Island which is a natural monument and an off-limit site to the general public. Ten projectors deliver vivid images created from a three dimensional scan of the actual cave. Speakers generate cave echoes, and help create a realistic atmosphere. Stalactites hanging from the ceiling and a cave lake where Unified Silla dynasty relics were found have been reenacted through augmented reality and are the highlights of the show. Visitors really feel like they are inside the cave.



[Soundbite] Kim Soo-ho(3rd grade, Elementary school) : "The 3D was really fun. The sound of water and echoes were so authentic."



Another natural reserve known for its stunning landscape. Hallasan Mountain and the Seongsan ilchulbong or Sunrise Peak on Jejudo Island have come to life through an image of the sites shot in a full 360 degree angle. Spectators feel the exhilaration of climbing to the peak.



[Soundbite] Nam Yeong-bok, Lee Soo-mi(Daejeon resident) : "We want to come back again. Being here has the effect of visiting Hallasan Mountain. It's therapeutic."



Precious natural monuments, rare endangered animals and extinct species such as dinosaurs and mammoth have also come to life through cutting-edge imaging technology.



[Soundbite] Min Hong-gi(Natural Heritage Center) : "As technologies advance, we can reach the stage where enjoying the heritage sites is possible while preserving their original shape."



The Natural Heritage Center plans to have such panoramic pictures capture all eleven naturally protected areas nationwide and also increase related exhibition halls for the public to better appreciate the country's natural heritage.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

