LAWMAKERS REPROVE POLICE FOR ITAEWON TRAGEDY News Today 입력 2023.01.05 (15:06) 수정 2023.01.05 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The special parliamentary committee investigating the Itaewon tragedy opened its first hearing on Wednesday. One fire fighter who was the first to arrive at the scene took the stand and said she only saw two policemen and that she felt extremely alone. Both rival parties criticized the lack of crowd control by the police.



[Pkg]



An hour after the tragedy occurred, a firefighter, frustrated by the chaotic situation, yells out.



[Soundbite] "There are so many patients needing CPR. We can't help everyone, we need to focus on those who we can save now."



The firefighter took the stand at a parliamentary hearing. The witness was Yoo Hae-jin who was the first person to arrive at the site behind Hamilton Hotel and soon reported the need to take level 2 responses. At the hearing, she said that when she arrived at the scene, there were just two police officers with no crowd control in effect.



[Soundbite] Yoo Hae-jin(Yongsan Fire Station) : "I felt so alone. There was little firefighters could do at the time. Crowds were not controlled and we couldn’t make room to lay down rescued people."



Despite a barrage of criticism that the lack of crowd control led to the deadly crush, top police officials repeatedly said they had learned about the incident too late.



[Soundbite] Park Hyeung-soo(Special Investigation Committee (PPP)) : "There are calls asking for ambulances and emergency actions for possible crowd crushes. Did you never hear of these reports?"



[Soundbite] Lee Im-jae(Former Yongsan Police Station chief) : "I thought they were just passing radio messages."



[Soundbite] Lee Hae-sik(Special Investigation Committee (DP)) : "More than 100 emergency calls were made to the 112 service, warning of possible crushes, with screams heard in the background."



[Soundbite] Jeong Dae-kyung(Former Seoul Police Agency 112 Emergency Team Head) : "It is true that the situation was not identified properly."



There was even an internal dispute between police officers, questioning the truth of the claim that the Yongsan Police Station had asked for riot police before Halloween.



[Soundbite] Youn Kun-young(Special Investigation Committee (DP)) : "You definitely said you had never received a request for riot police?"



[Soundbite] Seoul Police Agency Chief : "No. I just received a request for special traffic cops."



[Soundbite] Jeong Hyun-wook(Yongsan Police's 112 Emergency Team) : "I never asked the Seoul Police Agency to dispatch riot polices."



[Soundbite] Lee Im-jae(Former Yongsan Police Station chief) : "I am really sorry to contradict a lower-rank officer's claim. But I clearly gave an order to request the dispatch of riot police."



The rival party floor leaders discussed whether to extend the special parliamentary committee's investigation, which ends on January 7. They agreed to extend it by 10 days to January 17th.

