POLICE ARRESTS CHINESE WITH COVID-19
입력 2023.01.05 (15:06) 수정 2023.01.05 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

With 26.1% of entrants from China testing positive to COVID-19, a Chinese national in their 40s who ran away from authorities in front of a hotel the day before yesterday refusing to be isolated after testing positive to COVID-19 upon entry, was arrested by the police in Seoul today. The Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency said they caught the Chinese national hiding at a hotel in the Junggu district at around 1PM today. A police official said the Chinese national was alone at the time and they plan on further investigating the details.
