기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
With 26.1% of entrants from China testing positive to COVID-19, a Chinese national in their 40s who ran away from authorities in front of a hotel the day before yesterday refusing to be isolated after testing positive to COVID-19 upon entry, was arrested by the police in Seoul today. The Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency said they caught the Chinese national hiding at a hotel in the Junggu district at around 1PM today. A police official said the Chinese national was alone at the time and they plan on further investigating the details.
With 26.1% of entrants from China testing positive to COVID-19, a Chinese national in their 40s who ran away from authorities in front of a hotel the day before yesterday refusing to be isolated after testing positive to COVID-19 upon entry, was arrested by the police in Seoul today. The Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency said they caught the Chinese national hiding at a hotel in the Junggu district at around 1PM today. A police official said the Chinese national was alone at the time and they plan on further investigating the details.
- POLICE ARRESTS CHINESE WITH COVID-19
-
- 입력 2023-01-05 15:06:42
- 수정2023-01-05 16:45:05
[Anchor Lead]
With 26.1% of entrants from China testing positive to COVID-19, a Chinese national in their 40s who ran away from authorities in front of a hotel the day before yesterday refusing to be isolated after testing positive to COVID-19 upon entry, was arrested by the police in Seoul today. The Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency said they caught the Chinese national hiding at a hotel in the Junggu district at around 1PM today. A police official said the Chinese national was alone at the time and they plan on further investigating the details.
With 26.1% of entrants from China testing positive to COVID-19, a Chinese national in their 40s who ran away from authorities in front of a hotel the day before yesterday refusing to be isolated after testing positive to COVID-19 upon entry, was arrested by the police in Seoul today. The Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency said they caught the Chinese national hiding at a hotel in the Junggu district at around 1PM today. A police official said the Chinese national was alone at the time and they plan on further investigating the details.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
- KBS의 기사 모음