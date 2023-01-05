YOON WARNS OF INTER-KOREAN PACT SUSPENSION News Today 입력 2023.01.05 (15:06) 수정 2023.01.05 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



President Yoon Suk-yeol instructed the National Security Office to review suspending the effect of the Sept 19th inter-Korean military agreement if North Korea invades South Korea's territory again through its provocations, like what they did recently with their UAVs. This is seen as President Yoon's warning towards North Korea's continued provocations.



[Pkg]



A briefing session on South Korea's response to the North Korean drone provocation. President Yoon Suk-yeol issued his instruction regarding the September 19th inter-Korean military agreement for the first time since he took office.



[Soundbite] Kim Eun-hye(Senior pres. secretary for press affairs) : "President Yoon instructed the nat’l security office to review suspending the effect of the Sept. 19 inter-Korean military agreement if N. Korea again provokes us by invading our territory."



The 2018 military agreement had been defined by the no live fire and no-fly zones near the border areas to prevent incidental clashes. However, North Korea violated this very pact fifteen times in 2022 alone. The ruling party has been arguing for the reexamination of the agreement but the government had been rather cautious in dealing with this issue. The government reasoned that if South Korea declared the nullification of the agreement first, North Korea could place blame on South Korea for the provocations. But as North Korean UAVs have invaded South Korean air space and flew over the capital city of Seoul. South Korea will no longer abide by the agreement at repeated provocations. Furthermore, there may be actual security risks. A high-ranking official of the President's Office said that the 2018 military agreement limited South Korean reconnaissance assets' surveillance of North Korea and caused problems with military exercises. The Democratic Party, which had been the ruling party when the agreement was reached, criticized the president's instruction as the wrong choice based on the possibility of war.



[Soundbite] An Ho-young(DP Senior Spokesperson) : "It does nothing but give N. Korea an excuse to disregard the Sept. 19th agreement and take hostile actions against S. Korea."



President Yoon's instruction appears to be a warning to Pyongyang stemming from his resolve to stop North Korea's provocations from becoming routine. But the President could have given North Korea a choice to stop the provocations by re-examining the suspension of the agreement, not its abolition.

