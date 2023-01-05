NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2023.01.05 (15:06) 수정 2023.01.05 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Ministry of National Defense announced a package of changes it will introduce this year to properly reward conscripts, including a pay raise. Monthly wages for sergeants will increase nearly 48 percent from 676,000 last year to one million won. The ministry also plans to further raise the monthly pay for sergeants to 1.5 million won by 2025. It will reduce the number of soldiers sharing the same barracks from the current nine to two or four. The living conditions of military barracks will also be improved with in-room bathrooms and showers installed.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy says Korean shipbuilders won 37 percent of international orders last year.As the largest achievement since 2018, it is up four percentage points from 2021. In particular, South Korea ranked top in clinching deals for building high value-added and eco-friendly vessels.

