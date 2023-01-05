GWANGJU MOVEMENT MISSING IN NEW CURRICULUM News Today 입력 2023.01.05 (15:06) 수정 2023.01.05 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Education Ministry announced their new education curriculum which will serve as criteria for textbook writing in elementary, middle, and high-schools from 2025. However, controversy is rising as it excludes the Gwangju democracy movement. The Education Ministry said it was omitted during the process of taking out instructional elements and that it will be reflected in textbooks no matter what, but the Main Opposition Democratic Party and Gwangju strongly protested the initial exclusion.



[Pkg]



Last month the government announced a new curriculum for middle school social studies. Examples of how democracy was achieved include only the April Revolution and the June protest, while the May 18 Gwangju Pro Democracy Movement is missing. High school history textbooks also mention only those two events in the section on democratization. The school curriculum, which was revised seven years ago, mentions the Gwangju democracy movement seven times in the evaluation criteria for elementary schools and instructional elements for history books in high schools. But in the revised curriculum unveiled last month the term "Gwangju democracy movement" is nowhere to be found. The opposition bloc says this severely undermines the foundation of democracy.



[Soundbite] Kang Deuk-gu(Democratic Party) : "It’s a betrayal of children and their parents, politics and history. This should have never happened in the history of our country."



It's urging the government to add the Gwangju democracy movement to the school curriculum because omitting it could undermine education on democratization amid the ongoing discussion of whether to include the spirit of the movement in the preamble of South Korea's constitution.



[Soundbite] Chung Sung-kuk(Association of May 18th People of Merit) : "This is about erasing the history of democratization, which still lives and breathes. It’s against the foundation of democracy and education."



The education ministry says the movement was not deleted intentionally. It added that event description was minimized because certain instructional elements were taken out.



[Soundbite] Lee Ju-ho(Education minister) : "The May 18 Democracy Movement was taken out along with other major events to keep textbooks simple. But it will be reflected in textbooks no matter what."



The presidential office denied the May 18 pro-democracy movement was taken out from textbook guidelines by the incumbent administration, and said the initial draft submitted to the education ministry by policy researchers from the previous administration did not contain the event in the first place.

