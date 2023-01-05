DEBATE ON WARTIME FORCED LABOR TO BE HELD News Today 입력 2023.01.05 (15:06) 수정 2023.01.05 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The governments of South Korea and Japan have been continuing their negotiations over the compensation issue of Japanese wartime forced labor. South Korea's foreign ministry is to hold an open debate on the issue as a final step in collecting opinions for finalizing the government's plan. Here, the government will unveil a draft of their plans and options for the first time, however, victims are contemplating on whether to attend the debate as they're concerned that their attendance will only serve as a boost to the govt's plan.



[Pkg]



The foreign ministry is to hold an open debate on the issue of Japanese wartime forced labor on Jan. 12 at the National Assembly. The event will be co-organized by the foreign ministry and the Korea-Japan Parliamentarians` Union. Presenters include Deputy Director-General Seo Min-jung of the Asian and Pacific Affairs Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who led negotiations with Japan, and Shim Kyu-seon, the director of the Foundation for Victims of Forced Mobilization by Imperial Japan. The government says it has discussed the issue with Japan on multiple occasions so far to bridge the differences between the two countries. A draft of the South Korean government's stance will likely be disclosed at the debate. The foreign ministry has been considering having Korean and Japanese companies that have benefited from the Claims Settlement Agreement between Korea and Japan to raise a fund and let the Foundation for Victims of Forced Mobilization by Imperial Japan pay compensations to the victims on behalf of war criminal enterprises. The foundation has begun amending the relevant stipulations and discussing with POSCO how to raise a four billion won fund. But Japan's response could be a stumbling block. The victims have demanded so far that Japanese war criminal companies participate in fundraising and that the Japanese government or war criminal companies issue an apology.



[Soundbite] Yang Keum-deok(Victim of Japanese wartime forced labor) : "It’s so hard for them to apologize. We suffered a lot in their country, but they never admitted to their wrongdoing."



However, Japan has yet to announce its stance, and Korea's foreign ministry is reticent on the details of the negotiations. The victims say they have yet to decide whether to attend the debate, because it could end up being just a formality for giving a boost to the government's plan. The debate will likely play a crucial role in solving the issue of wartime forced labor as a final step in collecting opinions for finalizing the government's plan.

