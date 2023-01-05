HELP POURING IN FOR ABANDONED BABY News Today 입력 2023.01.05 (15:06) 수정 2023.01.05 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Last month, a newborn was left in front of a restaurant in the freezing cold only five days after it was born in Jeonju Jeollabuk-do Prov. The baby's mother, who came to Korea as an exchange student from overseas, cannot take care of her child because she is being investigated. After the story was told, anonymous citizens have stepped up to help the child.



[Pkg]



Late last year, a newborn was left in front of a restaurant in sub-zero weather. The restaurant owner and employees saved the baby by keeping the newborn warm in their arms.



[Soundbite] Kim Byeong-gyun(Restaurant owner) : "We took the baby into the restaurant immediately and kept the baby warm."



The newborn was hospitalized to make a full recovery and is now staying at a baby shelter. The baby's mother, who lives in a shelter for migrant women, cannot take care of her child because she is being investigated. Many people stepped up to help the mother and her baby. One couple pledged to donate ten million won to help the baby's mother to settle down if she is sent back to her home country. Another citizen offered to send money to buy baby formula to the shelter where the baby is staying.



[Soundbite] (Jeonju City Gov’t official (VOICE MODIFIED)) : "They all want the baby to grow up healthy. We are thankful to all the callers who wanted to provide help."



The hospital bill amounted to more than ten million won for the baby's week-long stay. The hospital joined others in providing a helping hand.



[Soundbite] Han Se-hee(Jeonbuk Nat’l Univ. Hospital) : "We thought she wouldn’t be able to pay the hospital bill. The hospital can subsidize KRW 8 mn by taking KRW 3 mn from the multicultural medical subsidy program and KRW 5 mn in donation."



The hospital fund wasn't used because it was belatedly discovered that the mother had health insurance, but it's the thought that counts. The city of Jeonju is looking for a sponsor, and children's advocate groups like Good Neighbors or Save the Children are looking to give assistance.

