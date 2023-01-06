N. KOREAN UAVs PENETRATED NO-FLY ZONE News Today 입력 2023.01.06 (15:03) 수정 2023.01.06 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



It has been found that North Korea's UAVs that invaded South Korea's airspace on Dec. 26th did in fact pass through the prohibited area P-73, which is set near the presidential office. The military previously denied accusations that they broke through the no-fly zone. Although they changed their stance, they made it clear that the UAVs didn't fly above the Yongsan area.



[Pkg]



The military had strongly rebutted an opposition lawmaker's claim that North Korean unmanned aerial vehicles could have penetrated the no-fly zone near the presidential office. The military said, the claim is completely groundless.



[Soundbite] Lee Sung-jun(Joint Chiefs of Staff (Dec. 29, 2022)) : "It’s highly regrettable that you’re making such baseless claims."



[Soundbite] Jeon Ha-kyu(Defense Ministry Spokesperson (Dec. 29, 2022)) : "This only serves the enemy well."



The military also denied that it cannot ascertain the intrusion of the no-fly zone by North Korean drones because their flight path repeatedly appeared and disappeared on the radar. The military had said the drones vanished from radar only briefly and most of the time, their flight paths were connected and traced by the numerous detection devices installed in Seoul. But this stance has changed in just a week. A probe conducted by the defense readiness inspection team has revealed that the drones' flight paths did pass through the edge of the northern part of the no-fly zone. The prohibited area P-73 is set on a 3.7km radius from the presidential office in Yongsan-gu district for security reasons. It includes Seoul City Hall, Sinchon and part of Euljiro to the north. The military has stressed multiple times that the presidential office is safe. It also refuted the notion that the drones might have taken images of the presidential office given the drones' distance, altitude and capabilities. However, the military did not disclose the exact location and distance of no-fly zone intrusion, citing military security. Regarding the calls for an apology for the outcome of the probe, the military only stated, it is apologetic for causing confusion in media reports.

