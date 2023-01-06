LAWMAKERS REBUKE CONFLICTING UAV REPORTS News Today 입력 2023.01.06 (15:03) 수정 2023.01.06 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Military authorities strongly rebutted claims that the UAVs might have photographed the Presidential Office in Seoul, contrary to what the National Intelligence Service is known to have reported. Politicians reproved the relevant authorities' conflicting explanations.



[Pkg]



The National Assembly's Intelligence Committee meeting was held one week after the military's announcement that was overturned. The National Intelligence Service is known to have reported the North Korean unmanned aerial vehicles might have photographed the Presidential Office in Seoul.



[Soundbite] Youn Kun-young(DP Member, Intelligence Committee) : "Intelligence Committee members were concerned that the UAVs could have photographed the Presidential office and the NIS answered that it was possible."



The NIS answer was different from the military's explanation that the drones could not have photographed it given their altitude, distance and capabilities.



[Soundbite] Yoo Sang-Bum(PPP Member, Intelligence Committee) : "The answer was that such a possibility cannot be excluded, not that it was possible, to a hypothetical question."



Politicians reproved the relevant authorities' conflicting explanations about the North Korean drones. The Democratic Party, which had first suspected the drones of infiltrating the no-fly zone, criticized the military, accusing them of abetting the enemy, and not providing proper explanation. The opposition bloc highlighted that failed operations and false reporting were the worst enemy-abetting acts and demanded the President apologize for the national security disaster and reprimand those responsible. They warned of urgent questioning on this matter as well as parliamentary inspections.



[Soundbite] Kim Byung-joo(DP Member, Nat’l Defense Committee) : "This is a complete failure of security operation. They did one more bad thing which is lying. The worst thing the military can do in an operation is lying."



The People Power Party called it a fatal flaw being exposed in national security and said exhaustive measures will be devised.



[Soundbite] Joo Ho-young(Floor Leader, People Power Party) : "Invasion of our air space is a serious issue, and it is even more serious if it took place around the Presidential office."



The Office of the President announced that the North Korean UAVs' routes were finally confirmed on January 3rd and that President Yoon Suk-yeol had instructed the findings to be released. Former chair of the National Assembly's National Defense Committee Yoo Seong-min blasted the military's incompetence for taking ten days to verify the drone tracks.

