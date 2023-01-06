기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
A US expert says that in the hypothetical scenario of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sudden death, his sister Kim Yo-jong may well become his successor. In an online seminar hosted by the US think tank CSIS on Thursday, Sue Mi Terry, the Asia program director at the Wilson Center said that even in the event of Kim's death, she does not believe that will cause chaos or a regime collapse in the North and it's likely that power will be transferred to Kim Yo-jong. Terry noted that she has been the second in command after Kim Jong-un at least from 2014.
- “KIM JONG UN’S SISTER LIKELY NEXT SUCCESSOR”
