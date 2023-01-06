ARRIVALS FROM CHINA REQUIRE PRE-ENTRY PCR TEST News Today 입력 2023.01.06 (15:03) 수정 2023.01.06 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Entrants from China now must receive PCR tests even before going on board and test negative in order to come into the country. The positive rate among passengers from China is increasing day by day, but there are also loopholes in quarantine management. From tomorrow, even those coming in from Hong Kong and Macao must receive tests before they go on board.



[Pkg]



Some one thousand passengers arrived at Incheon International Airport from China yesterday. Separate corridor and an arrival site were set up for the travelers from China. Those coming to Korea from China can now board the aircraft only after proving a negative COVID-19 test result.



[Soundbite] Shin Wan-jin(Visitor from China) : "I was worried that I’d test positive for COVID-19. But luckily I was negative."



Foreign nationals who stay in Korea for no longer than 90 days should be tested immediately upon arrival at the airport. Korean nationals or long-term foreign residents must be tested within a day at local health clinics. At the airport screening center, 103 passengers from China were found to be infected with COVID-19. The positive rate now exceeds 30% after the first day's figure of roughly 20%, followed by 26% on the second day. It is also difficult to manage long-term foreign residents and Korean nationals from China, who account for nearly 80% of all arrivals. They are required to get the PCR test outside the airport within a day of their arrival, but they are given only a single piece of paper for that exact information.



[Soundbite] (Long-term resident from China) : "(Did you get any information? By phone or text?) No. I just got a piece of paper that said to get the PCR test within a day and don’t come out of the house."



Front-line health workers point out that the test rate is far lower than expected.



[Soundbite] (Employee at A Health Center (VOICE MODIFIED)) : "It’s a fact that they are not all being tested. For example, if 65 people should be tested only 15 people to 20 people come."



The Disease Control and Prevention Agency's system alone cannot distinguish short-term visitors and long-term residents, so it takes a long time to sort through. Also, not much can be done even if they cannot be reached.



[Soundbite] (Employee at B Health Center (VOICE MODIFIED)) : "It’s problematic if they don’t have a phone number in Korea. We send an e-mail to tell them to get tested. If they don’t get it, there’s nothing we can do."



Starting on January 7th, pre-arrival COVID-19 tests are mandated for all arrivals from Hong Kong and Macao as well. They will also be required to get tested before boarding a plane and enter their negative confirmation certificate in Q-Code, the COVID-19 quarantine information system. However, entrants from Hong Kong and Macao are exempt from the mandatory PCR tests after their arrival.

ARRIVALS FROM CHINA REQUIRE PRE-ENTRY PCR TEST

입력 2023-01-06 15:03:31 수정 2023-01-06 16:45:06 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Entrants from China now must receive PCR tests even before going on board and test negative in order to come into the country. The positive rate among passengers from China is increasing day by day, but there are also loopholes in quarantine management. From tomorrow, even those coming in from Hong Kong and Macao must receive tests before they go on board.



[Pkg]



Some one thousand passengers arrived at Incheon International Airport from China yesterday. Separate corridor and an arrival site were set up for the travelers from China. Those coming to Korea from China can now board the aircraft only after proving a negative COVID-19 test result.



[Soundbite] Shin Wan-jin(Visitor from China) : "I was worried that I’d test positive for COVID-19. But luckily I was negative."



Foreign nationals who stay in Korea for no longer than 90 days should be tested immediately upon arrival at the airport. Korean nationals or long-term foreign residents must be tested within a day at local health clinics. At the airport screening center, 103 passengers from China were found to be infected with COVID-19. The positive rate now exceeds 30% after the first day's figure of roughly 20%, followed by 26% on the second day. It is also difficult to manage long-term foreign residents and Korean nationals from China, who account for nearly 80% of all arrivals. They are required to get the PCR test outside the airport within a day of their arrival, but they are given only a single piece of paper for that exact information.



[Soundbite] (Long-term resident from China) : "(Did you get any information? By phone or text?) No. I just got a piece of paper that said to get the PCR test within a day and don’t come out of the house."



Front-line health workers point out that the test rate is far lower than expected.



[Soundbite] (Employee at A Health Center (VOICE MODIFIED)) : "It’s a fact that they are not all being tested. For example, if 65 people should be tested only 15 people to 20 people come."



The Disease Control and Prevention Agency's system alone cannot distinguish short-term visitors and long-term residents, so it takes a long time to sort through. Also, not much can be done even if they cannot be reached.



[Soundbite] (Employee at B Health Center (VOICE MODIFIED)) : "It’s problematic if they don’t have a phone number in Korea. We send an e-mail to tell them to get tested. If they don’t get it, there’s nothing we can do."



Starting on January 7th, pre-arrival COVID-19 tests are mandated for all arrivals from Hong Kong and Macao as well. They will also be required to get tested before boarding a plane and enter their negative confirmation certificate in Q-Code, the COVID-19 quarantine information system. However, entrants from Hong Kong and Macao are exempt from the mandatory PCR tests after their arrival.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

