GOV'T TO PUNISH INFECTED CHINESE ESCAPEE News Today 입력 2023.01.06 (15:03)

[Anchor Lead]



The government vowed to punish the Chinese national who fled after testing positive to COVID-19 in accordance with law and principle. A senior interior ministry official, Kim Seong-ho, said today that the government will continue to closely monitor the quarantine situation at home and abroad and implement thorough antivirus measures regarding arrivals from overseas. Kim also voiced concern that soaring infections in China and new variants spreading in other countries could also affect the virus situation at home.

