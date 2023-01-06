기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The government vowed to punish the Chinese national who fled after testing positive to COVID-19 in accordance with law and principle. A senior interior ministry official, Kim Seong-ho, said today that the government will continue to closely monitor the quarantine situation at home and abroad and implement thorough antivirus measures regarding arrivals from overseas. Kim also voiced concern that soaring infections in China and new variants spreading in other countries could also affect the virus situation at home.
The government vowed to punish the Chinese national who fled after testing positive to COVID-19 in accordance with law and principle. A senior interior ministry official, Kim Seong-ho, said today that the government will continue to closely monitor the quarantine situation at home and abroad and implement thorough antivirus measures regarding arrivals from overseas. Kim also voiced concern that soaring infections in China and new variants spreading in other countries could also affect the virus situation at home.
- GOV’T TO PUNISH INFECTED CHINESE ESCAPEE
-
- 입력 2023-01-06 15:03:32
- 수정2023-01-06 16:45:06
[Anchor Lead]
The government vowed to punish the Chinese national who fled after testing positive to COVID-19 in accordance with law and principle. A senior interior ministry official, Kim Seong-ho, said today that the government will continue to closely monitor the quarantine situation at home and abroad and implement thorough antivirus measures regarding arrivals from overseas. Kim also voiced concern that soaring infections in China and new variants spreading in other countries could also affect the virus situation at home.
The government vowed to punish the Chinese national who fled after testing positive to COVID-19 in accordance with law and principle. A senior interior ministry official, Kim Seong-ho, said today that the government will continue to closely monitor the quarantine situation at home and abroad and implement thorough antivirus measures regarding arrivals from overseas. Kim also voiced concern that soaring infections in China and new variants spreading in other countries could also affect the virus situation at home.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
- KBS의 기사 모음