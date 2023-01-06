EASED RULES YET TO IMPACT PROPERTY MARKET News Today 입력 2023.01.06 (15:03) 수정 2023.01.06 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



We previously reported that most regulations will be lifted in Seoul apart from the Gangnam, Seocho, Songpa, and Yongsan area, in order to revive the falling real-estate market. Realtors are saying inquiries have increased ever since the eased measures, but hurdles still lie ahead such as high-inflation and debt service ratio regulations, which limits loan extensions to 40% of one's yearly income, which stop people from buying homes.



[Pkg]



An apartment complex in Seoul's Mapo-gu district. Last month, a residential unit measuring 59 square meters was transacted at 1.1 billion won, down 400 million won on-year. Select government regulations were lifted, enabling more loan extensions. Following the changes, realtors began receiving increased phone enquiries about home prices but such interest has yet to lead to actual buying.



[Soundbite] (Realtor (VOICE MODIFIED)) : "There were no inquiries at all but there are some calls now, around 3-4 calls. People ask about prices and say they’ll wait and see."



This area in Mokdong, Seoul is no longer listed as a speculative area while regulations on safety inspections have also been eased, which can accelerate reconstruction projects. But there are no related inquiries. This is because Seoul City designated the area as a zone where land transactions require approval from local authorities which carries the obligation of owners residing in the purchased space for 2 years.



[Soundbite] (Realtor) : "Prices are sharply down but the 2 year-residence requirement and other conditions make it tough to decide on a purchase."



Despite deregulation efforts, the frozen real estate market does not appear to budge. The public still believes prices are too high and are burdened by the annual interest rate on mortgage loans which topped 8%. The DSR or debt service ratio which limits loan extensions to 40% of one's yearly income is another hurdle. If the 70% loan to value ratio is applied when purchasing an apartment house costing over 900 million won, the buyer can take out loans of up to 600 million range. But under the DSR restriction, this is possible when annual earnings are above 100 million won. As property holding taxes have also been eased on multiple home owners, potential sellers need not be in a hurry to sell.



[Soundbite] (Real Estate Agent, Mapo-gu Dist. (VOICE MODIFIED)) : "Sellers are not willing to cut prices. In the past, they went out of their way to show the property but they’re not as eager, saying they’re busy."



A tug of war is expected for the time being between sellers and buyers. Meanwhile, since a series of deregulation measures were announced by the government, the degree of decline in apartment prices in Seoul this week was reduced for the first time in 9 months.

EASED RULES YET TO IMPACT PROPERTY MARKET

입력 2023-01-06 15:03:32 수정 2023-01-06 16:45:06 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



We previously reported that most regulations will be lifted in Seoul apart from the Gangnam, Seocho, Songpa, and Yongsan area, in order to revive the falling real-estate market. Realtors are saying inquiries have increased ever since the eased measures, but hurdles still lie ahead such as high-inflation and debt service ratio regulations, which limits loan extensions to 40% of one's yearly income, which stop people from buying homes.



[Pkg]



An apartment complex in Seoul's Mapo-gu district. Last month, a residential unit measuring 59 square meters was transacted at 1.1 billion won, down 400 million won on-year. Select government regulations were lifted, enabling more loan extensions. Following the changes, realtors began receiving increased phone enquiries about home prices but such interest has yet to lead to actual buying.



[Soundbite] (Realtor (VOICE MODIFIED)) : "There were no inquiries at all but there are some calls now, around 3-4 calls. People ask about prices and say they’ll wait and see."



This area in Mokdong, Seoul is no longer listed as a speculative area while regulations on safety inspections have also been eased, which can accelerate reconstruction projects. But there are no related inquiries. This is because Seoul City designated the area as a zone where land transactions require approval from local authorities which carries the obligation of owners residing in the purchased space for 2 years.



[Soundbite] (Realtor) : "Prices are sharply down but the 2 year-residence requirement and other conditions make it tough to decide on a purchase."



Despite deregulation efforts, the frozen real estate market does not appear to budge. The public still believes prices are too high and are burdened by the annual interest rate on mortgage loans which topped 8%. The DSR or debt service ratio which limits loan extensions to 40% of one's yearly income is another hurdle. If the 70% loan to value ratio is applied when purchasing an apartment house costing over 900 million won, the buyer can take out loans of up to 600 million range. But under the DSR restriction, this is possible when annual earnings are above 100 million won. As property holding taxes have also been eased on multiple home owners, potential sellers need not be in a hurry to sell.



[Soundbite] (Real Estate Agent, Mapo-gu Dist. (VOICE MODIFIED)) : "Sellers are not willing to cut prices. In the past, they went out of their way to show the property but they’re not as eager, saying they’re busy."



A tug of war is expected for the time being between sellers and buyers. Meanwhile, since a series of deregulation measures were announced by the government, the degree of decline in apartment prices in Seoul this week was reduced for the first time in 9 months.