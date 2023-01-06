SON HEUNG-MIN, J-HOPE DONATE TO HOMETOWNS News Today 입력 2023.01.06 (15:03) 수정 2023.01.06 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Hometown Love Donation Campaign has begun starting this year in order to help relieve financial difficulties faced by local cities. From football player Son Heung-min to K-Pop star J-HOPE from BTS, world-renowned figures are donating to their home cities.



[Pkg]



Soccer star Son Heung-min, who plays in the English Premier League is at the forefront of helping his hometown. Recently Son has donated five million won to Chuncheon, Gangwon-do Province. That's the highest amount of donation permitted annually to the so-called "Hometown Love Donation Campaign." Gangwon FC CEO Kim Byung-ji has also joined in on the donation relay.



[Soundbite] Kim Byung-ji(Gangwon FC CEO) : "My priority is to repay the love I have received through soccer. I wanted to be a part of this wonderful donation campaign in my hometown."



Former U.N. secretary-general Ban Ki-moon has made a donation to Eumseong-gun County, Chungcheongbuk-do Province, while veteran actor Lee Jung-gil sent his donation to Gyeongsangbuk-do Province. BTS member J-Hope has expressed willingness to donate to Buk-gu District of Gwangju. Donations to hometowns are expected to help publicize regional specialty products and contribute to farmers' income. Regions that receive donations are allowed to reciprocate with gifts amounting to 30 percent of the donated amount. Most of the gifts are local agricultural products.



[Soundbite] Kim Han-soo(Gangwon-do provincial gov’t) : "We help potential donors understand easily how they can receive tax credits and reciprocal gifts for their donations."



Anyone can join the Hometown Love Donation Campaign by visiting the Hometown Love e-Eum website or stopping by Nonghyup Bank.

