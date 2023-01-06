GRADUATION FOR AFGHAN CHILDREN IN KOREA News Today 입력 2023.01.06 (15:03) 수정 2023.01.06 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Turning to news of Afghan special contributors who settled in Korea after fleeing from their home country following the Taliban takeover. 17 children of those who settled in Ulsan graduated from school. Thanks to the assistance of local communities, they're slowly settling down into their second home with hope.



A graduation ceremony at an elementary school in Ulsan. Three of the students here are from multi-cultural families. They are the children of Afghan special contributors. They came to Ulsan last Feb. Just nine months ago they came to the school for the first time, holding gifts for their classmates. Waheed, who recently received an education minister's prize at a bilingual speaking contest, wants to be a policeman.



[Soundbite] (Child of Afghan special contributor) : "I want to be a police officer. (Why?) I want to catch bad people and protect the innocent."



The Afghan kids are sad to say goodbye to their teachers and classmates.



[Soundbite] (Child of Afghan special contributor) : "I feel like crying as I have to say goodbye to my teachers. I hope we can reunite soon."



These carefree children are eager and willing to learn all they can. Their teachers are especially proud of them, as the children overcame the language barrier and cultural differences.



[Soundbite] Park Ji-young(Teacher) : "I was moved to tears. Their parents often expressed sincere gratitude to us. It was a very heart-warming year."



Eighty-five Afghan children attend school in Ulsan. Seventeen of them, including three elementary school, seven middle-school and seven high-school kids, have graduated. The Afghan special contributors who came to Korea to escape the Taliban regime have now become members of their new communities and regained hope.

