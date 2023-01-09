3.7 EARTHQUAKE HITS WATERS OFF INCHEON News Today 입력 2023.01.09 (15:08) 수정 2023.01.09 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 off the coast of Ganghwa-gun County Incheon occurred at around 1am Monday morning. Reports from residents saying they felt the quake poured in from not only Incheon and Gyeonggido Province, but from Seoul as well, but luckily no damages were reported.



[Pkg]



At 01:28 a.m. on Monday, an overpass near the south end of the Incheon North Port Tunnel began to shake. The long overpass that cuts across the expressway shook noticeably. It was caused by a 3.7-magnitude earthquake 25 kilometers west of Ganghwa-gun County, Incheon with an epicenter of 19 kilometers. The Korea Meteorological Administration initially estimated its magnitude at 4.0, sending off disaster warnings in the Seoul metropolitan area. But it was later adjusted to be magnitude 3.7. This is the strongest earthquake to hit the peninsula this year. The last time an earthquake stronger than 3.5 occurred near the peninsula was the 4.1 earthquake that struck Goisan, Chungcheongbuk-do Province last October. Right after Monday's earthquake, KBS received dozens of reports from residents who were suddenly woken or frightened by the tremor.



[Soundbite] Heo Bok-hee(Paju Resident) : "My son and I were startled by the tremor, which sounded like rumbling from a cave. I saw on the apartment bulletin board that everyone was shaken up."



Level four intensity vibration was felt in Incheon. This level of intensity wakes up some sleeping people and causes dishes and windows to shake. Some parts of Gyeonggi-do Province felt up to level three intensity, in which most people indoors feel the quake and parked cars rattle slightly. No blackouts, property damage or casualties were reported. Fire stations in Incheon, Gyeonggi-do Province and Seoul received roughly 110 reports and inquiries about the earthquake.

