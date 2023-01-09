MASK MANDATE TO BE REVISED BEFORE HOLIDAY News Today 입력 2023.01.09 (15:08) 수정 2023.01.09 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



New COVID-19 cases have been on the decline for two consecutive weeks. The government said earlier the indoor mask mandate would be eased to a recommendation if at least two out of four virus prevention criteria are met, and now, with the current ICU capacity rate, that requirement has been met. The final decision on lifting the indoor mask mandate will most likely be decided before the lunar New Year holiday.



[Pkg]



Some 46,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Korea on Sunday, the lowest Sunday figures in five weeks. Weekly numbers of cases declined for two consecutive weeks from around 471,000 in the third week of December to some 414,000 last week. The ICU capacity remained over 50 percent, and the weekly mortality rate is under 0.1 percent. The government said earlier the indoor mask mandate would be eased to a recommendation if at least two out of four virus prevention criteria are met. Currently that requirement has been met. The final decision on lifting the indoor mask mandate will be made by the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters after discussing the matter with experts. If COVID-19 cases continue to decline for another week, the decision on revising the mask rule could be reached before the lunar New Year holiday.



[Soundbite] Jung Ki-seok(Head, Nat’l Advisory Panel against Infectious Diseases) : "If the number of cases or seriously ill patients continues to decline, we can begin discussions of revising the indoor mask mandate before the lunar New Year. We will probably announce our decision right before the holiday."



However, the recent spike in cases imported from China could affect authorities' decision. Two out of ten short-term visitors arriving from China have tested positive since the quarantine rules were stepped up on Jan. 2. The number of ICU patients is still high, over 500, and only 31 percent of seniors have received modified vaccines, far less than the 50-percent target set by the government. Authorities will assess the situation based on new virus variants and overseas outbreaks.

