JCS ADMITS FLAWS IN N. KOREAN UAV RESPONSE News Today 입력 2023.01.09 (15:08) 수정 2023.01.09 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The military is being criticized for its lack of response measures regarding North Korean UAVs' invasion of South Korea's airspace. The Joint Chiefs of Staff belatedly acknowledged the lack of smooth information sharing between the front-line unit and the Capital Defense Command. They also acknowledged the fact they didn't immediately issue the defense readiness alert.



[Pkg]



Last Thursday, opposition lawmakers visited the air defense base of the Capital Defense Command. They highlighted that the intelligence first obtained by a front-line unit was not properly delivered to the command whose duty is to defend Seoul.



[Soundbite] Kim Byung-joo(Democratic Party (Jan. 5)) : "The information on North Korean UAVs detected by the First Corps was not properly delivered to the Capital Defense Command."



After rejecting media requests for confirmation, the Joint Chiefs of Staff belatedly acknowledged the lack of smooth information sharing. The JCS admitted that intel sharing and cooperation were insufficient between the Capital Defense Command and the First Corps - the first unit to detect the North Korean UAV. The command's air defense brigade detected an unidentified aircraft with its own radar system and concluded that it was a UAV. The brigade then responded to it about an hour after the front-line unit first detected it. The JCS also acknowledged criticism that it took one and a half hours to issue the defense readiness alert Doorumi after detecting the drone. But it explained it began taking other necessary measures, such as strengthening aerial surveillance and emergency deployment of air forces even before issuing Doorumi. Regarding the opinion that the military identified the drone six minutes after defecting it, the JCS said that while tracking the drones' flight, the military believed it to be an unusual object, as it was moving southwards from the North. Previously, the military strongly denied that a UAV had flown into a no-fly zone that protects the presidential office. But a week later, it acknowledged the UAV's violation. The military has come under fire for what critics call its lacklustre intelligence analysis and assessment.

입력 2023-01-09 15:08:55 수정 2023-01-09 16:45:05

