[Anchor Lead]
The Democratic Party began Monday an extraordinary parliamentary session for January, which it convened on its own. Upon opening the session, the main opposition party urged the People Power Party to keep the National Assembly going in order to address pending issues related to economy and national security. In a meeting of its supreme leadership committee earlier in the day, DP Chairman Lee Jae-myung also called on the ruling party to join the parliamentary session, saying that it's responsibility for politicians to work to overcome a national crisis and give hope to the people.
- DP URGES RULING PARTY TO RUN ASSEMBLY
- 입력 2023-01-09 15:08:55
- 수정2023-01-09 16:45:05
