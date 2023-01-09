DP URGES RULING PARTY TO RUN ASSEMBLY News Today 입력 2023.01.09 (15:08) 수정 2023.01.09 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Democratic Party began Monday an extraordinary parliamentary session for January, which it convened on its own. Upon opening the session, the main opposition party urged the People Power Party to keep the National Assembly going in order to address pending issues related to economy and national security. In a meeting of its supreme leadership committee earlier in the day, DP Chairman Lee Jae-myung also called on the ruling party to join the parliamentary session, saying that it's responsibility for politicians to work to overcome a national crisis and give hope to the people.

DP URGES RULING PARTY TO RUN ASSEMBLY

입력 2023-01-09 15:08:55 수정 2023-01-09 16:45:05 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Democratic Party began Monday an extraordinary parliamentary session for January, which it convened on its own. Upon opening the session, the main opposition party urged the People Power Party to keep the National Assembly going in order to address pending issues related to economy and national security. In a meeting of its supreme leadership committee earlier in the day, DP Chairman Lee Jae-myung also called on the ruling party to join the parliamentary session, saying that it's responsibility for politicians to work to overcome a national crisis and give hope to the people.