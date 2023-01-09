KOREA’S SPACE SECTOR TO EXPAND PRESENCE News Today 입력 2023.01.09 (15:08) 수정 2023.01.09 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



More and more domestic corporations have been competing to establish a presence in the space launch market recently due to advancements in technological innovation. However, there are still hurdles ahead for the Korean market to gain a competitive edge and compete in the global space market.



[Pkg]



A small rocket soars ten meters above the ground and hovers in mid-air. The so-called hovering flight, which allows rockets to land and take off vertically, is one of the vital core rocket technologies. This company plans to unveil a small satellite launch service using reusable rockets next year.



[Soundbite] Kim Dong-jun(Launch vehicle developing company) : "Our goal is to develop the smallest rocket in the world and put it into orbit. There is demand for putting small satellites into orbit."



Since the successful launch of the Nuri space rocket, domestic companies have been competing to establish a presence in the space launch market. Significant progress has been made in developing reusable rockets and hybrid engines to minimize the astronomical launch costs. The government plans to usher in an era of "Korean Space X" by engaging private businesses in the development of next-gen launch vehicles. But the small market size remains a stumbling block. The global space market, formed around the private sector, already surpasses 400 trillion won annually, but the size of the domestic space sector remains at just one percent of the global market. With no foundation to support the space sector, all core materials and equipment are currently imported.



[Soundbite] Lee Eun-kwang(Launch vehicle developing company) : "High-temperature materials and lightweight carbon fibers are all imported from overseas. More competitive launch vehicles will be developed if investments are made into space materials."



The government plans to double funding for space development in the next five years to help the domestic space sector grow to 10 percent of the global market. However, that's still far behind the U.S. or China, meaning more support is needed specifically for nurturing the space sector led by private businesses.

