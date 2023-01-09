RABBIT CHARACTER REGAINS POPULARITY News Today 입력 2023.01.09 (15:08) 수정 2023.01.09 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A Korean rabbit character, that was popular in the early 2000s, has comeback as the next 'new thing' in the Year of the Rabbit. With many related products garnering popularity, some corporations are even expanding promotions to capitalize on the character business.



[Pkg]



Droopy eyes and drowsy faces. These cute bunnies are displayed in various poses. This Korean rabbit character, that was popular in the early 2000s, is hot again in the Year of the Rabbit.



[Soundbite] Park Eun-ji(Seoul Resident) : "I was surprised to see these rabbits here, but I figured it’s because this is the Year of the Rabbit. It was new and interesting."



There is even a carrot-shaped box where people put their new year's wishes. Many people say they recalled fond memories as they saw this character. More merchandises are becoming available as adults are purchasing this character they grew up with. A wide range of related products like beer, pajamas, and even paint cans are available. One cafe's toys were sold out as soon as they were displayed.



[Soundbite] Jo Hyeon-gyeong(CEO, company with rabbit character license) : "The character we thought was dead got resurrected by consumer demand. I was overwhelmed on the day we signed the toy license contract."



Retailers are engaged in a fierce marketing war, so much so that they have created their own characters. Large figures of a bear or a puppy are set up at the stores. This strategy targets those in their 20s and 30s, who seek uniqueness and fun. One character was turned into 10,000 NFTs that could be owned or sold. All of them were sold out.



[Soundbite] Prof. Lee Eun-hee(Inha Univ.) : "Characters can bridge an enterprise and consumers. Consumers feel awkward communicating directly with the company, but they can easily connect with a character."



The retail industry is expanding promotions to capitalize on the character business that has already grown to 12 trillion won.

