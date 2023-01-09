ICE CLIMBERS SCALE FROZEN WATERFALL News Today 입력 2023.01.09 (15:08) 수정 2023.01.09 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Winter chills are reaching its climax, but, there's a particular sport that can only be enjoyed in this freezing winter. Ice wall climbing at Gugok Waterfall in Chuncheon has resumed in 3 years since the pandemic. We take you to the thrilling site right now.



[Pkg]



Rocky, snow-covered cliff surrounds a waterfall. The harsh cold seems to have frozen time as well as the waterfall, named for its nine curves. The ice wall is sixty meters high and a meter thick. The climbers take one step at a time to inch closer to the top of the towering cliff. They use picks to break the ice and gain solid footing. They also wear crampons with sharp points for support. Chunks of ice are broken off from the frozen wall. It's man against nature. Even those watching from below can feel the tension.



[Soundbite] Lee Yun-ho(Bucheon Resident) : "I admire their spirit. I’m moved by the fact that they have already surpassed human limitations."



Ice climbers are allowed to scale Gugok Waterfall for only two months a year. Reservations pour in from all across the country to take on this amazing challenge. Only up to ten teams or 40 people daily are allowed to climb here.



[Soundbite] Kim Deuk-yeon(Seoul Climbing School Graduate) : "Climbing vertically is more amazing than other recreational activities. I enjoy it for the fear and thrill of it."



Climbing experts are stationed there for any contingency. They regularly conduct inspections to make sure the ice is frozen solid and the ropes aren't tangled.



[Soundbite] Won Jong-moon(Chuncheon Mountain Rescue Team) : "Climbers above must be aware of the falling ice. They should be mindful of others when climbing."



Due to the pandemic, this is the first time in 3 years ice wall climbing at Gugok Waterfall in Chuncheon resumed. The frozen waterfall is open to climbers only until February, when winter winds to an end.

