ITAEWON TRAGEDY PROBE CONDUCTS RAIDS News Today 입력 2023.01.10 (15:00) 수정 2023.01.10 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The prosecution investigating the Itaewon tragedy on Tuesday raided ten agencies on charges of professional negligence resulting in death. They include the National Police Agency, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, the Yongsan Police Station in Seoul as well as the Yongsan district office and the Yongsan fire department. The raids mark the first of their kind since a special police team probing the tragedy transferred the case to the Seoul Western District Prosecutors Office. The searches were conducted in connection to key suspects of the case who have been handed to the prosecution. In regards to the police, the intelligence unit of the Seoul police agency was also included in the raid.

ITAEWON TRAGEDY PROBE CONDUCTS RAIDS

입력 2023-01-10 15:00:32 수정 2023-01-10 16:45:07 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



