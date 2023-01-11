DP CHAIR QUESTIONED FOR 12 HOURS News Today 입력 2023.01.11 (15:08) 수정 2023.01.11 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Main opposition Democratic Party representative Lee Jae-myung returned home after 12 hours of questioning by the prosecutors related to third-party bribery allegationan. Lee Jae-myung said that it is clear the prosecution will indict him, and that the truth will be unveiled at court.



[Pkg]



After receiving 12 hours of prosecutor questioning, Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung shook hands with fellow lawmakers who were waiting for him outside. He said no materials presented by prosecutors were convincing and he believes they already reached the conclusion to indict him.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Chair, Democratic Party) : "The conclusion is set. I will be indicted. I felt it during questioning. The truth will be determined eventually at court."



Lee is known to have answered questions based on a written statement he had prepared in advance for submission. Appearing for questioning earlier, the opposition leader recited an eight-page long statement, criticizing the prosecution.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Chair, Democratic Party) : "The summons represent an unprecedented crackdown and a ‘judicial coup’ where prosecutors made up a crime and fabricated a previously acquitted case."



He said corporate donations raised for Seongnam FC was in the interest of citizens and strongly rejected third-party bribery allegations. He is known to have made similar claims during questioning.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Chair, Democratic Party) : "Why should attracting donations to help local firms and create jobs and saving taxpayers money through corporate ads be criticized?"



Lee also mentioned former presidents Kim Dae-jung and Roh Moo-hyun who were also investigated, and lashed out at the prosecution, denying his case is any kind of "judicial risk." Arriving at the prosecutors office in the morning, Lee was accompanied by some 40 lawmakers, including key party officials. Lee is visiting areas in Incheon on Wednesday to connect with locals before holding a press conference on Thursday during which he is again expected to take aim at the prosecution.

