EX-SSANGBANGWOOL CHIEF CAUGHT IN THAILAND

[Anchor Lead]



Former chairman of Ssangbangwool Group Kim Sung-tae has been detained in Thailand. He fled the country in the wake of several high-profile corruption scandals involving DP representative Lee Jae-myung and the Ssangbangwool group. Related investigations are likely to gain pace once Kim is extradited to Korea.



[Pkg]



The former chairman of the Ssangbangwool Group, Kim Seong-tae, is a key figure in various corruption allegations. He has been detained by police on a golf course in Pathum Thani, Thailand. Kim had been hiding overseas for eight months. He left for Singapore in late May 2022 to evade a prosecutorial investigation. That was one month before prosecutors raided the Ssangbangwool Group. It was later revealed that one of the prosecutors leaked information to the group to help Kim escape. Police and prosecutors requested Interpol to issue a red notice on Kim.They finally apprehended him on a golf course in Thailand through an undercover operation in cooperation with local police. At approximately the same time, the current chief of the Ssangbangwool Group, Yang Seon-gil, who had been hiding abroad, was also detained. Once Kim is extradited to Korea, the investigation into the group will likely gain pace. Ssangbangwool is being accused of false disclosures, illegal remittance to North Korea, and payment of attorney fees for DP chief Lee Jae-myung. Former Vice Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Hwa-young has already been arrested for allegedly accepting bribes amounting to hundreds of millions of won. The chief of the Asia Pacific Exchange Association is standing trial for allegedly transferring hundreds of millions of won to North Korea via China. The investigation into the accusation that Ssangbangwool paid attorney fees on behalf of Lee Jae-myung when he was being investigated for violating the Public Officials Election Act could also gain speed following Kim Seong-tae's testimony. Prosecutors plan to cooperate with Thai authorities to bring Kim to Korea as soon as possible.

