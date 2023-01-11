CHINA SUSPENDS VISAS FOR S. KOREANS News Today 입력 2023.01.11 (15:08) 수정 2023.01.11 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



China decided to suspend various types of visas to Koreans. The suspension includes visas for commerce, trade, tourism, medical or personal reasons. The measure is the first retaliatory move after South Korea implemented stepped-up quarantine measures on travelers from China.



[Pkg]



Office worker Shin Ji-yeon, who was preparing to go on a business trip to China for the Shanghai motor show, is devastated by the latest news. She heard that China has suspended issuing commercial visas, which is necessary for a business trip.



[Soundbite] Shin Ji-yeon(Company official in charge of China affairs) : "If the visa suspension is prolonged, we will have to delay business trips initially planned from March."



The suspension includes visas for commerce, trade, tourism, medical or personal reasons. The issuance of the M visa, necessary for business trips, as well as the S2 visa, needed for short-term family trips, have been suspended from Tuesday. The Chinese embassy in Seoul explained the latest measure will be adjusted in accordance with South Korea's cancellation of its discriminatory entry restrictions on China. The statement indicates it is a retaliatory move against Seoul's stepped-up quarantine on travelers from China. South Korea suspended short-term visa issuance for Chinese travelers following the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the country. China has since warned several times that it will take corresponding measures and it has now stopped visa issuance with South Korea being the first target.



[Soundbite] Wang Wenbin(Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson (Jan. 10)) : "Some countries are adhering to discriminatory entry restrictions on China. China sternly opposes the move and has taken corresponding measures."



As of Tuesday night, Beijing also suspended general visas for Japan. They include all visas with the exception of diplomacy, public service and courtesy visas. It remains to be seen whether China will impose its so-called corresponding measure on the US and Europe.

