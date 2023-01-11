S.KOREA RESPONDS TO CHINA’S RETALIATION News Today 입력 2023.01.11 (15:08) 수정 2023.01.11 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Regarding China's move, the South Korean government expressed immediate regret, however said they are not mulling any additional measures in response to Beijing's decision. The industrial sector is analyzing potential impacts stemming from the measure.



[Pkg]



Seoul expressed regret over Beijing's retaliatory measure. A foreign ministry official says China's move is highly regrettable, and that the South Korean government has delivered its stance. The ministry reiterated multiple times that Korea's restriction on arrivals from China is based on scientific and objective grounds.



[Soundbite] Lim Su-seok(Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign affairs) : "We explained the S. Korean government’s stance to China sufficiently, and we will continue discussions through diplomatic channels."



What's particularly noteworthy is that Beijing enforced the measure just a day after Foreign Minister Park Jin spoke via phone with his newly appointed Chinese counterpart Qin Gang for the first time. Qin expressed concerns over Seoul's restriction on arrivals from China. In response, Park said the measure was temporary but necessary because it's based on scientific facts. But apparently it wasn't enough to narrow the differences between the two countries. Some say China's measure is far stronger than Korea's. Korea has only suspended tourist visas, but it still permits visas for diplomatic, public and essential business activities in exceptional cases. In contrast, China has refused to issue tourist visas to South Koreans since 2020, and even included business visas in the latest restriction. However, Seoul is not mulling additional measures in response to Beijing's decision. The industrial sector says Beijing's measure is unlikely to have any serious repercussions because China had few short-term visitors so far due to the two-week mandatory quarantine. However, some companies that were scheduled to attend trade fairs or exhibitions or sign new deals in China might hit snags in their business activities.

S.KOREA RESPONDS TO CHINA’S RETALIATION

입력 2023-01-11 15:08:18 수정 2023-01-11 16:45:05 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Regarding China's move, the South Korean government expressed immediate regret, however said they are not mulling any additional measures in response to Beijing's decision. The industrial sector is analyzing potential impacts stemming from the measure.



[Pkg]



Seoul expressed regret over Beijing's retaliatory measure. A foreign ministry official says China's move is highly regrettable, and that the South Korean government has delivered its stance. The ministry reiterated multiple times that Korea's restriction on arrivals from China is based on scientific and objective grounds.



[Soundbite] Lim Su-seok(Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign affairs) : "We explained the S. Korean government’s stance to China sufficiently, and we will continue discussions through diplomatic channels."



What's particularly noteworthy is that Beijing enforced the measure just a day after Foreign Minister Park Jin spoke via phone with his newly appointed Chinese counterpart Qin Gang for the first time. Qin expressed concerns over Seoul's restriction on arrivals from China. In response, Park said the measure was temporary but necessary because it's based on scientific facts. But apparently it wasn't enough to narrow the differences between the two countries. Some say China's measure is far stronger than Korea's. Korea has only suspended tourist visas, but it still permits visas for diplomatic, public and essential business activities in exceptional cases. In contrast, China has refused to issue tourist visas to South Koreans since 2020, and even included business visas in the latest restriction. However, Seoul is not mulling additional measures in response to Beijing's decision. The industrial sector says Beijing's measure is unlikely to have any serious repercussions because China had few short-term visitors so far due to the two-week mandatory quarantine. However, some companies that were scheduled to attend trade fairs or exhibitions or sign new deals in China might hit snags in their business activities.