U.S. TO FIX ERRORS ON KOREAN WAR MEMORIAL News Today 입력 2023.01.11 (15:08) 수정 2023.01.11 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The U.S. Department of Defense expressed its regret as it admitted to the errors discovered on the Wall of Remembrance at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. When asked about this issue on Voice of America on Tuesday, the DoD spokesperson said that the department is aware that the names not on the Korean War casualty list were etched on the wall. While acknowledging that it is a regrettable mistake, the DoD is working together with the Department of the Interior to correct the error.

