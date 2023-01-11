BANKS PRESSURED TO LOWER LOAN INTEREST News Today 입력 2023.01.11 (15:08) 수정 2023.01.11 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Financial authorities are pressuring banks to lower their loan interest rates as they're expected to reap record profits in the time of high interest rates. They're even pressuring them to normalize their business hours overhaul their bonus systems. Woori bank announced that it will lower its interest rates, but some are protesting the move.



[Pkg]



Woori Bank has the highest loan interest rate ceiling. It announced that it will lower its interest rates. The bank would do so by expanding the prime rate and lowering the interest rate spread. Mortgage interest rates are expected to fall by as much as almost 1%p. The new interest rate would be applied to new loans taken out after January 13th.



[Soundbite] (Woori Bank Official (VOICE MODIFIED)) : "We took this measure to reduce the burden of interest payments by expanding prime rates amid high interest rates."



Woori Bank says it lowered the rates to reduce consumer burden of interest payments. But critics say it's trying to avoid public criticism on commercial banks that reaped record profits in the time of high interest rates. By the third quarter of 2022, five major commercial banks in Korea earned more than 26 trillion won in interest profit, up by over four trillion won from the previous year. The banks were further criticized when their savings interest rates fell to the 4% range amid pressure from financial authorities in late 2022 but their interest rates on mortgage loans soared to higher than 8%. The governor of the Financial Supervisory Service warned the banks to monitor loan interest rates to see if they are increasing excessively. The FSS's pressure did not stop there. It called on the banks to stop paying bonuses based on short-term performances alone. The commercial banks were projected to pay between 300% and 400% bonuses. The banking industry is not happy.



[Soundbite] (Financial Industry official (VOICE MODIFIED)) : "Banks are private corporations in nature, but we are being targeted more than other industries."



Banks are feeling more pressure this year as they may also have to normalize their business hours which were shortened due to the pandemic.

