GEUMSAN PERILLA LEAVES NOTCH RECORD SALES News Today 입력 2023.01.11 (15:08) 수정 2023.01.11 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



1 out of 3 perilla leaves consumed in Korea are from Geumsan Chungcheongnam-do Province. The county with a population of only 50,000 is dominating the domestic perilla leaf market. With exports steadily on the rise, their sales hit a record high last year.



[Pkg]



Farmers diligently pick perilla leaves. They sell out so quickly, the farm is shorthanded.



[Soundbite] Kim Joo-nim(Perilla leaf farmer) : "Oftentimes, our entire harvest sells out so we have nothing more to offer."



Geumsan perilla leaves are the best sellers with sales recording a new high. Since Geumsan was designated a special production zone for the vegetable in 2015, annual sales set fresh highs for the 7th year posting 69.3 billion won last year. Geumsan perilla leaves account for 32% of the domestic market, meaning 1 out of 3 perilla leaves sold in the country is from Geumsan. They're immensely popular mainly because of the exceptional taste and flavor of the leaves which are grown in a region with wide temperature gaps. Their distribution is also exclusively managed by local agricultural cooperatives, allowing farmers to solely focus on growing quality produce.



[Soundbite] Jeon Sun-gu(Head of Geumsan Agricultural cooperative) : "Cooperatives exist first and foremost for farmers. They must lead the way to benefit the producers."



Steady development of related technology is another contributing factor. Geumsan is a market leader in many ways including being the first to operate a perilla leaf smart farm using nutrient solutions and the first to adopt the global Good Agricultural Practice certification. Currently it's aiming to develop a smart farm incorporating artificial intelligence.



[Soundbite] Lee Sang-min(Geumsan Agricultural Technology Center) : "Introducing AI technology can further improve on the already satisfactory leaf growing capabilities."



The savory green leaf with its unique aroma and texture is a beacon of hope to the tiny Geumsan county which struggles with shrinking population, currently at around 50-thousand.

GEUMSAN PERILLA LEAVES NOTCH RECORD SALES

입력 2023-01-11 15:08:18 수정 2023-01-11 16:45:06 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



1 out of 3 perilla leaves consumed in Korea are from Geumsan Chungcheongnam-do Province. The county with a population of only 50,000 is dominating the domestic perilla leaf market. With exports steadily on the rise, their sales hit a record high last year.



[Pkg]



Farmers diligently pick perilla leaves. They sell out so quickly, the farm is shorthanded.



[Soundbite] Kim Joo-nim(Perilla leaf farmer) : "Oftentimes, our entire harvest sells out so we have nothing more to offer."



Geumsan perilla leaves are the best sellers with sales recording a new high. Since Geumsan was designated a special production zone for the vegetable in 2015, annual sales set fresh highs for the 7th year posting 69.3 billion won last year. Geumsan perilla leaves account for 32% of the domestic market, meaning 1 out of 3 perilla leaves sold in the country is from Geumsan. They're immensely popular mainly because of the exceptional taste and flavor of the leaves which are grown in a region with wide temperature gaps. Their distribution is also exclusively managed by local agricultural cooperatives, allowing farmers to solely focus on growing quality produce.



[Soundbite] Jeon Sun-gu(Head of Geumsan Agricultural cooperative) : "Cooperatives exist first and foremost for farmers. They must lead the way to benefit the producers."



Steady development of related technology is another contributing factor. Geumsan is a market leader in many ways including being the first to operate a perilla leaf smart farm using nutrient solutions and the first to adopt the global Good Agricultural Practice certification. Currently it's aiming to develop a smart farm incorporating artificial intelligence.



[Soundbite] Lee Sang-min(Geumsan Agricultural Technology Center) : "Introducing AI technology can further improve on the already satisfactory leaf growing capabilities."



The savory green leaf with its unique aroma and texture is a beacon of hope to the tiny Geumsan county which struggles with shrinking population, currently at around 50-thousand.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

