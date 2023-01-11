GEUMSAN PERILLA LEAVES NOTCH RECORD SALES

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
1 out of 3 perilla leaves consumed in Korea are from Geumsan Chungcheongnam-do Province. The county with a population of only 50,000 is dominating the domestic perilla leaf market. With exports steadily on the rise, their sales hit a record high last year.
[Pkg]
Farmers diligently pick perilla leaves. They sell out so quickly, the farm is shorthanded.
[Soundbite] Kim Joo-nim(Perilla leaf farmer) : "Oftentimes, our entire harvest sells out so we have nothing more to offer."
Geumsan perilla leaves are the best sellers with sales recording a new high. Since Geumsan was designated a special production zone for the vegetable in 2015, annual sales set fresh highs for the 7th year posting 69.3 billion won last year. Geumsan perilla leaves account for 32% of the domestic market, meaning 1 out of 3 perilla leaves sold in the country is from Geumsan. They're immensely popular mainly because of the exceptional taste and flavor of the leaves which are grown in a region with wide temperature gaps. Their distribution is also exclusively managed by local agricultural cooperatives, allowing farmers to solely focus on growing quality produce.
[Soundbite] Jeon Sun-gu(Head of Geumsan Agricultural cooperative) : "Cooperatives exist first and foremost for farmers. They must lead the way to benefit the producers."
Steady development of related technology is another contributing factor. Geumsan is a market leader in many ways including being the first to operate a perilla leaf smart farm using nutrient solutions and the first to adopt the global Good Agricultural Practice certification. Currently it's aiming to develop a smart farm incorporating artificial intelligence.
[Soundbite] Lee Sang-min(Geumsan Agricultural Technology Center) : "Introducing AI technology can further improve on the already satisfactory leaf growing capabilities."
The savory green leaf with its unique aroma and texture is a beacon of hope to the tiny Geumsan county which struggles with shrinking population, currently at around 50-thousand.
GEUMSAN PERILLA LEAVES NOTCH RECORD SALES
