YOON MENTIONS S. KOREA’S NUCLEAR ARMAMENT News Today 입력 2023.01.12 (15:27) 수정 2023.01.12 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



President Yoon said that if the North Korea nuclear issue becomes more serious, South Korea could deploy tactical nuclear weapons or seek its own nuclear armament. This is the first time he mentioned the possibility of the nation's own nuclear armament, however, he said for now, the realistic option is for Seoul and Washington to jointly cooperate on the operation of U.S. nuclear assets.



[Pkg]



At a new year report meeting with the foreign affairs and national defense ministries, President Yoon stressed the importance of beefing up the three-axis system to prepare for North Korea's nuclear and missile threats. He says the priority is on the Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation, which is designed to suppress North Korea's provocations. Yoon also mentioned the possibility of deploying tactical nuclear weapons and South Korea's own nuclear armament. The president says this may happen if the situation aggravates further, and in that case South Korea may soon acquire its own arsenal using domestic technologies. However, currently the most feasible option is to plan and operate U.S. nuclear assets jointly with Washington. Yoon's remarks are meant to emphasize the importance of cooperation between South Korea and the U.S. in terms of nuclear assets. But the phrase "South Korea's nuclear armament" is drawing particular attention. When North Korea's nuclear threat escalated last year, some in the ruling party did mention the need of nuclear armament, but President Yoon had until now kept a distance from that assertion. A presidential office official says that judging from the context of Yoon's remarks, the phrase "nuclear armament" was uttered simply as a principle, and was intended to emphasize the importance of extended deterrence. Yoon said previously that the Moon Jae-in administration's peace process on the Korean Peninsula was "fake peace."



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk Yeol(President) : "History has shown that countries relying on ‘fake peace’ eventually vanished. We must do away with that kind of peace created by an end-of-war declaration or the enemy’s good will."



Yoon also added, Japan's move to increase defense spending amid North Korean missiles flying over its territory is not reprehensible at all.

YOON MENTIONS S. KOREA’S NUCLEAR ARMAMENT

입력 2023-01-12 15:27:31 수정 2023-01-12 16:45:03 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



President Yoon said that if the North Korea nuclear issue becomes more serious, South Korea could deploy tactical nuclear weapons or seek its own nuclear armament. This is the first time he mentioned the possibility of the nation's own nuclear armament, however, he said for now, the realistic option is for Seoul and Washington to jointly cooperate on the operation of U.S. nuclear assets.



[Pkg]



At a new year report meeting with the foreign affairs and national defense ministries, President Yoon stressed the importance of beefing up the three-axis system to prepare for North Korea's nuclear and missile threats. He says the priority is on the Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation, which is designed to suppress North Korea's provocations. Yoon also mentioned the possibility of deploying tactical nuclear weapons and South Korea's own nuclear armament. The president says this may happen if the situation aggravates further, and in that case South Korea may soon acquire its own arsenal using domestic technologies. However, currently the most feasible option is to plan and operate U.S. nuclear assets jointly with Washington. Yoon's remarks are meant to emphasize the importance of cooperation between South Korea and the U.S. in terms of nuclear assets. But the phrase "South Korea's nuclear armament" is drawing particular attention. When North Korea's nuclear threat escalated last year, some in the ruling party did mention the need of nuclear armament, but President Yoon had until now kept a distance from that assertion. A presidential office official says that judging from the context of Yoon's remarks, the phrase "nuclear armament" was uttered simply as a principle, and was intended to emphasize the importance of extended deterrence. Yoon said previously that the Moon Jae-in administration's peace process on the Korean Peninsula was "fake peace."



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk Yeol(President) : "History has shown that countries relying on ‘fake peace’ eventually vanished. We must do away with that kind of peace created by an end-of-war declaration or the enemy’s good will."



Yoon also added, Japan's move to increase defense spending amid North Korean missiles flying over its territory is not reprehensible at all.