PROSECUTION PROBE SSANGBANGWOOL EXECS News Today 입력 2023.01.12 (15:27) 수정 2023.01.12 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



We reported yesterday about the detainment of Kim Sung-tae, the former chair of Ssangbangwool Group, who feld Korea in the wake of several high-profile corruption scndals involving DP representative Lee Jae-myung. The prosecutors are speeding up investigations to pressure him ahead of his repatriation, and they recently identified six people suspected of aiding his flight and requested arrest warrants. Since the Ssangbangwoon group stands in the center of various allegations surrounding Democratic Party representative Lee Jae-myung, his repartiation period is likely to be an important factor in investigating Lee.



[Pkg]



The prosecution has been using several different investigation means to arrest former Ssangbangwool chairman Kim Seong-tae who fled overseas. One was tracking those who aided and abetted his escape from the law. The prosecution recently identified six people suspected of aiding his flight and requested arrest warrants for them. They are six Ssangbangwool executives, including Kim's brother who serves as vice chairman and Kim's chief secretary. They are believed to have funded the ex-Ssangbangwool chief's flight by selling affiliate company shares. The prosecution appears to have requested warrants for them to pressure them to cooperate in the repatriation process. The prosecutors are speeding up the process because Kim is believed to have played a key role in paying for Lee Jae-myung's attorney fee. Ssangbangwool allegedly paid Lee's attorney expenses when Lee was being tried for violating election law during his tenure as the governor of Gyeonggi-do Province. The prosecution claims that the company raised some 2.3 billion won by selling convertible bonds to pay for Lee's attorney fee. Ssangbangwool has categorically denied all these accusations and Lee called it an "absurd fabrication."



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Then-Gyeonggi Governor (Oct. 2021)) : "I sent my attorney fee to the Nonghyup and Samsung Securities accounts and the amount is a bit over KRW 250 mn."



The prosecution has been probing this allegation since February of last year, but has not found any clear circumstantial evidence that Lee's legal expenses were paid by someone else. The investigation is likely to make rapid progress if the former Ssangbangwool chairman testifies for the prosecution. Kim Seong-tae also needs to be investigated for the allegation that Ssangbangwool sent several billions of won to North Korea through former Gyeonggi-do official Lee Hwa-young, considered a close associate of Lee Jae-myung.

PROSECUTION PROBE SSANGBANGWOOL EXECS

입력 2023-01-12 15:27:31 수정 2023-01-12 16:45:03 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



We reported yesterday about the detainment of Kim Sung-tae, the former chair of Ssangbangwool Group, who feld Korea in the wake of several high-profile corruption scndals involving DP representative Lee Jae-myung. The prosecutors are speeding up investigations to pressure him ahead of his repatriation, and they recently identified six people suspected of aiding his flight and requested arrest warrants. Since the Ssangbangwoon group stands in the center of various allegations surrounding Democratic Party representative Lee Jae-myung, his repartiation period is likely to be an important factor in investigating Lee.



[Pkg]



The prosecution has been using several different investigation means to arrest former Ssangbangwool chairman Kim Seong-tae who fled overseas. One was tracking those who aided and abetted his escape from the law. The prosecution recently identified six people suspected of aiding his flight and requested arrest warrants for them. They are six Ssangbangwool executives, including Kim's brother who serves as vice chairman and Kim's chief secretary. They are believed to have funded the ex-Ssangbangwool chief's flight by selling affiliate company shares. The prosecution appears to have requested warrants for them to pressure them to cooperate in the repatriation process. The prosecutors are speeding up the process because Kim is believed to have played a key role in paying for Lee Jae-myung's attorney fee. Ssangbangwool allegedly paid Lee's attorney expenses when Lee was being tried for violating election law during his tenure as the governor of Gyeonggi-do Province. The prosecution claims that the company raised some 2.3 billion won by selling convertible bonds to pay for Lee's attorney fee. Ssangbangwool has categorically denied all these accusations and Lee called it an "absurd fabrication."



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Then-Gyeonggi Governor (Oct. 2021)) : "I sent my attorney fee to the Nonghyup and Samsung Securities accounts and the amount is a bit over KRW 250 mn."



The prosecution has been probing this allegation since February of last year, but has not found any clear circumstantial evidence that Lee's legal expenses were paid by someone else. The investigation is likely to make rapid progress if the former Ssangbangwool chairman testifies for the prosecution. Kim Seong-tae also needs to be investigated for the allegation that Ssangbangwool sent several billions of won to North Korea through former Gyeonggi-do official Lee Hwa-young, considered a close associate of Lee Jae-myung.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

