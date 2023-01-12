DP CHAIR HOLDS NEW YEAR’S PRESS CONFERENCE News Today 입력 2023.01.12 (15:27) 수정 2023.01.12 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Chairman Lee Jae-myung held a New Year's press conference. He defined the prosecutor's investigation as schemes to destroy the opposition and once again proposed a talk with President Yoon, along with proposing a 30 trillion-won emergency plan to help overcome crises in people’s livelihoods and the nation’s economy. The main ruling party said his words are just a political tactic to dodge judicial risks.



[Pkg]



The chairman of the Democratic Party held a press conference, two days after being questioned by prosecutors for the Seongnam FC bribery allegations involving him. This is the first time Lee Jae-myung has held a formal press conference since taking office as the head of the main opposition party last August. Previously, he gave two informal, brief news conferences on a government budget plan and a proposal to introduce an independent counsel into the Daejang-dong development scandal surrounding him. In the beginning of the news conference, Lee criticized the Yoon Suk Yeol administration for pretending to pursue political cooperation while focusing on oppressing the opposition bloc and removing political rivals. Then, he again proposed a meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol as a way to restore political partnership between the rival camps.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Chair, Democratic Party) : "I have proposed a meeting with the president multiple times. The proposal is still valid."



Turning to the economy, the main opposition leader presented a 30-trillion-won emergency aid plan to help those facing economic difficulties. Lee proposed that the fund be used to ease the people's financial worries resulting from housing costs and rising product prices. His plans include providing financial support to those who have to pay interest on their tenancy deposits as well as expanding loans for the ordinary people. The DP chairman also proposed a Cabinet reshuffle and the launch of a national emergency economy council. He again raised the issues of converting the nation's social paradigm and allowing the re-election of the president, which he had suggested in a speech before at the National Assembly last September.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Chair, Democratic Party) : "Our party will present a clear blueprint for the nation’s future and transition into a basic society by 2050. I will set up a related committee in the party."



Meanwhile, the People Power Party continued an offensive against Lee, accusing him of taking bribes through Seongnam FC while serving as the city's mayor.



[Soundbite] Chung Jin-suk(PPP Emergency Committee chief) : "He acted like a pro-democracy activist in front of the prosecutors’ office. But inside the questioning room, he denied charges against him and evaded his legal responsibilities."



The ruling party downplayed Lee's news conference, saying that it is full of unilateral claims and the proposal for a constitutional amendment is just a political tactic to dodge judicial risks he is currently facing.

