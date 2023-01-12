DAMAGES SUIT DISMISSED AGAINST DP CHAIR

기사 본문 영역

[Anchor Lead]

A Seoul court has dismissed a compensation suit against Democratic Party Lee Jae-myung, which was filed by the family of a woman murdered by Lee's nephew. The bereaved family sought damages of 100 million won against the main opposition leader, saying they suffered mental distress, as Lee described the murder as a dating violence case. Lee's nephew killed his ex-girl friend and her mother at their house in May 2006. At that time, Lee worked as a lawyer for his nephew. While running for president last year, the DP leader stirred controversy by calling the homicide a dating abuse case.
