SEOUL METRO SUES DISABLED ADVOCACY GROUP News Today 입력 2023.01.12 (15:27) 수정 2023.01.12 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A stationmaster and a subway sheriff at Samgakji station sued an official from the Solidarity against Disability Discrimination, claiming that they were injured during the process of their protest. In response, the group plans to petition the National Human Rights Commission for being assaulted and then bring criminal charges against Seoul Metro. With the two sides locking horns, the meeting between Seoul mayor and the advocacy group hasn't been scheduled yet.



[Pkg]



Solidarity against Disability Discrimination held a protest at Samgakji Station of subway line number four on January 3rd. Seoul Metro and the police blocked them from getting on the train, leading to a shouting match and scuffles.



[Soundbite] "The Railroad Safety Act prohibits disobedience or obstruction."



The Samgakji stationmaster and a subway sheriff, who were injured by a wheelchair during the clash, sued two of the disability advocacy group members to the police for assault and violating the Railway Safety Act.



[Soundbite] Park Jeong-min(Publicity Team, Seoul Metro) : "They were working to secure passenger safety during the protest when they were hit by a wheelchair and hurt their ankles."



Previously, Seoul Metro, claiming that it had suffered losses from the protest, filed a damage compensation suit against the advocacy group for roughly 600 million won. In response, the disability advocacy group plans to petition the National Human Rights Commission for being assaulted and then bring criminal charges against Seoul Metro. The group is also readying a damage compensation suit, claiming that the subway announcements stating that the delays were caused by an illegal protest are defamatory.



[Soundbite] Park Kyung-seok(Solidarity against Disability Discrimination) : "They have been stigmatizing us by announcing us as illegal protesters. We are looking into filling a damage compensation suit for defamation."



With neither side backing down, the advocacy group had asked to meet with Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon in a live telecast, but the meeting hasn't been arranged yet. A Seoul government official said that the meeting format and schedule are being worked out and the city's basic position is to meet before the Lunar New Year holiday. Solidarity against Disability Discrimination will resume the protest on January 20th if the meeting fails to take place. A compromise is desperately needed to ensure public safety and convenience.

