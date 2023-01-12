TOUGH EXPORT MARKET EXPECTED IN 2023 News Today 입력 2023.01.12 (15:27) 수정 2023.01.12 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



With economic uncertainties growing world-wide, prospects aren't looking bright for South Korean conglomerates with exports expected to decline. Exports of semiconductors, the leading export item, have contracted by nearly 30 percent in the previous quarter, and the outlook for conventional manufacturing sectors such as steel and petrochemicals is also bleak.



[Pkg]



Concerns about weaker export numbers for South Korea have become a reality. The nation's exports recorded 13.8 billion dollars in the first ten days of 2023. In terms of the daily average, that's over 14 percent less than in the corresponding period last year. Exports of semiconductors, the leading export item, have contracted by nearly 30 percent. Samsung Electronics barely managed to avert a deficit in semiconductors in the fourth quarter of 2022, while SK Hynix is presumed to have posted a deficit surpassing one trillion won during the same period.



[Soundbite] Han Jong-hee(Vice chair, Samsung Electronics (Jan. 6)) : "Uncertainty is growing due to multiple factors, such as the prolonged economic recession, unstable int’l situation, supply chain disruptions and climate change."



Things could get worse this year. With the global demand shrinking, prices of major products such as D-RAMs continue to plummet. Some overseas rival companies have already begun curtailing their production.



[Soundbite] Kim Yang-paeng(Korea Inst. for Industrial Economics and Trade) : "Prices of chips are falling steadily and the trend will continue inevitably unless other sectors that require them grow."



The outlook for conventional manufacturing sectors such as steel and petrochemicals is also bleak. POSCO Holdings' operating income in Q4 of 2022 is estimated to have decreased to a fourth of the figures recorded a year ago. Pundits say LG Chem's operating income must have declined by over 30 percent during the same period. Of the 13 major industries, only four are expected to see their exports grow from last year. They are shipbuilding, secondary batteries, automobiles and bio. The remaining nine sectors are predicted to post deficits.



[Soundbite] Joo Won(Hyundai Economic Research Inst.) : "The most decisive factor is exports to China. Exports to the Chinese market will struggle in the first half of the year due to the surge in COVID-19 cases."



Market experts say the first half of 2023 will present exporters with tough challenges due to multiple uncertainties in the global market including currency exchange rates, interest rates and oil prices.

TOUGH EXPORT MARKET EXPECTED IN 2023

