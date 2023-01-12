NAJEON CHILGI RELIC RETURNED TO S. KOREA News Today 입력 2023.01.12 (15:27) 수정 2023.01.12 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A Najeon Chilgi Relic from the mid-Joseon century, which is believed to be one of the four pieces that remains in the world, has recently comeback to Korea through an auction. The piece is being regarded as a valuable relic that demonstrates the characteristics and beauty of Najeon Chilgi artworks from the 16th Joseon century.



[Pkg]



Lotuses and vine of various shapes and bright colors The repetition of large patterns creates a sense of rhythm while still leaving room for the beauty of the margin. This relic demonstrates the characteristics of the najeon chilgi lacquerware of the Joseon period, which stands apart from Goryeo-period artifacts featuring dense patterns. Measuring 46 by 31 cm, this item was probably used for storing valuables or stationery. Judging by the technique of creating cracks in the patterns by crushing and attaching mother of pearl using hammer, this relic was produced in the 16th century during the mid-Joseon period.



[Soundbite] Lee Yong-jin(Nat’l Museum of Korea) : "Judging by the patterns on the lid and the expression method and it is a precious lacquerware piece from the mid-Joseon period."



Unlike the mother-of-pearl lacquerware from the Goryeo or late-Joseon periods, which still exists in the dozens, only four artifacts from the mid-Joseon period are presumed to have survived to this day worldwide. One of them, this lacquer box, has been brought to Korea recently. A Japanese collector bought it at a Christie's auction in the U.S. in the early 1990s. It was later put up for auction again.



[Soundbite] Shin Sung-soo(Nat’l Museum of Korea) : "We obtained information that this relic belonged to a Japanese person and nobody knew about it until it was put up for auction 30 years later after his death."



A culture support organization consisting of young entrepreneurs bought the relic and donated it to the National Museum of Korea.



[Soundbite] Cho Hyun-sang(Young Friends of the Museum) : "We are honored to be able to share this relic with others."



With the priceless mother-of-pearl relic from the mid-Joseon period now safely back at home, it is expected to provide valuable clues to studying the history of traditional Korean lacquerware from the Goryeo to late-Joseon periods.

