CHINA BALKS AT KOREA'S TOUGHER ENTRY RULE News Today 입력 2023.01.13 (15:03) 수정 2023.01.13 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Regarding South Korea's measure to step up quarantine against those coming in from China, Chinese state media warned that Korea stands to suffer even greater losses by the move. This is seen as a message to pressure Korea to ease measures against Chinese. Concerns are rising as they appear to be fueling anti-Korean sentiments in China.



[Pkg]



China has taken further retaliatory measures against Korea by suspending transit visas for Korean nationals. The Chinese government once again emphasized that such measures were justified.



[Soundbite] Wang Wenbin(Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson) : "I hope discriminatory measures against Chinese nationals are lifted so that we can work together to restore normal human exchanges and cooperation."



State media that claim to speak for the Chinese government's real intentions warned that Korea stands to suffer greater losses by strengthening its disease control measures. One state-governed global network reported that large shopping outlets in Seoul are facing permanent closures due to losses amassed by lack of tourist groups coming in from China. It also urged the Korean government to step in and resolve visa-related issues. The suspension of visa issuance has already caused cancellations of flights between Korea and China. State-affiliated Global Times argued that the flights between China and Korea were canceled, causing a price hike, because Korea couldn't afford placing additional personnel at the airport to conduct entry screening and extra measures on Chinese tourists. In short, they essentially blamed Korea. Online communities in China are plastered with such criticisms as "Stop the planes from Korea" and "The actions hurt others and South Korea itself." Rumors continue to spread about how only the Chinese arrivals had yellow cards around their necks and the terrible condition of isolation facilities for the Chinese arrivals. These rumors appear to be fueling anti-Korean sentiments in China.



[Soundbite] Chen Yi(Chinese visitor) : "Korea’s disease control measures affect corporations and individuals greatly. The key is whether the Korean gov’t can achieve its goal. I don’t think it can."



China is being dualistic. As it takes retaliatory measures against Korea and Japan, they appear eager to normalize flight operations with the United States and Russia.

