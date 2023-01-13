3RD-PARTY COMPENSATION FOR WARTIME VICTIMS News Today 입력 2023.01.13 (15:03) 수정 2023.01.13 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The foreign ministry has formally presented a plan to compensate victims of Japan's wartime forced labor through a third party foundation instead of direct payment from the responsible Japanese firms. Their plan does not incorporate a formal apology from the Japanese government or receiving compensation by Japanese firms, which is what the victims have been demanding so far.



[Pkg]



A public debate held to discuss ways to resolve the issue of compensating victims of Japan's wartime forced labor. The foreign ministry has formally presented a plan to compensate the victims through a third party foundation instead of direct payment from the responsible Japanese firms.



[Soundbite] Seo Min-jeong(Foreign Ministry Asia-Pacific affairs bureau) : "The gov’t has reviewed that it’s possible for victims to receive compensation through a third party instead of the accused Japanese firms. This third party compensation plan poses no problem."



In this case, the most likely candidate would be the Foundation for Victims of Forced Mobilization by Imperial Japan. Under this method, the foundation will compensate victims with funds donated by companies. Among Korean firms, one proposed option is to receive 4 billion won in donations from steelmaker POSCO which benefited from the 1965 South Korea-Japan treaty and at least the same amount from other beneficiary firms as well. The latest proposed plan did not mention the participation of Japanese firms. As Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Nippon Steel, responsible for wartime forced labor, are refusing to implement Korean court rulings, the plan is designed to seek a more realistic solution.



[Soundbite] Shim Gyu-seon(Foundation for Victims of Forced Mobilization by Imperial Japan) : "I gave my honest opinion that the proposed plan is not humiliating diplomacy but instead seeking the feasible second best option over the impossible first option."



For victims who have not yet filed a compensation lawsuit, the government will review enacting a special legislation. The foreign ministry also said that it's important to maintain and inherit Japan's apology and self-reflection expressed in the past, hinting that it may not demand a new apology from Tokyo but instead, simply reaffirm its past apologetic stance. The ministry added the proposed plan is not a finalized version and vowed to continue to seek ways to find a solution in a more speedy and responsible manner while reflecting gathered opinions.

