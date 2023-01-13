FORCED LABOR VICTIMS PROTEST GOV’T PLAN News Today 입력 2023.01.13 (15:03) 수정 2023.01.13 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



After the government's plan was announced, outcries and protests continued from both inside and outside the meeting room from victims of Japan's wartime forced labor. The victims' advocates called the forum a formality that treats victims as dupes without a proper discussions, and criticized the government's plan saying that its leading the way to perfectly except Japan of its responsibility.



[Pkg]



'The Korean government is readily giving an indulgence to Japan.' This is what the victims' representatives said in protest of the government plan. They claim that neither Japan's compensation payment nor an apology has been incorporated into the plan.



[Soundbite] Kim Young-hwan(The Center for Historical Truth and Justice) : "Korea plans to pay these victims first and then wait for Japan’s response. Sadly, this is a perfect way to exempt Japan of its responsibility."



Outcries poured out from the spectators when a panel member made a comment in favor of the government plan. Some victims refused to participate in the forum itself, calling it a slapdash discussion that treats victims as dupes.



[Soundbite] Lee Kook-eon(CEO, Forced Labor Civic Organization) : "Is she a flood victim or a welfare recipient or a gambling con victim? Why does the Korean gov’t think of her as a pitiful person who needs donations?"



It was pointed out that the government' a approach also has a legal flaw.



[Soundbite] Lim Jae-seong(Legal representative for Forced Labor Victims) : "If Japan signed the contract falsely, which says take over my debt even though Japan doesn’t think itself as a debtor, this is an issue for nullity that can be argued by even a third party."



A participant also added that the victims who have yet to file a suit or those whose trials are ongoing should not be discriminated against or outshadowed by the victims who were already given the final rulings from the Supreme Court.



[Soundbite] Han Mun-su(Foundation for Victims of Forced Mobilization by Imperial Japan) : "Many of the victims’ families still haven’t received actual support. So I couldn’t understand why the victims who received Supreme Court rulings get special treatment."



The victims' advocates called this forum a formality and said that they will hold an anti-government candlelight protest at Gwanghwamun this evening.

